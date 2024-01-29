Inside the Democrats “Deep State” Plan to Oust Joe and Insert Michelle Obama (Video)

There is a lot of talk about Michelle Obama being the Democrat nominee for the Presidency. Joe Biden has shown no signs of leaving. So how do the Democrats make this happen? The reality is, they already prepared for it. Party rules make it easy to insert whoever they want as the nominee come convention time in August. This podcast explains the rules that few people know exist. Those rules allow party elites to pick their choice over the peoples choice. There is only one problem, they have to get Joe Biden out of the way. They have a plan for that too!

 

Does Michelle Obama want the job? The answer is yes. We uncovered the audio from Michelle herself, that proves she will be the next shadow president for her husband. We can not allow Barrack Obama to call the shots for another 4 years.

Photo of author
Grant Stinchfield
Grant Stinchfield is the Host of "Stinchfield Tonight" on Real America's Voice weeknights at 7PM ET. He can also be found on the radio at AM870 "The Answer" in Los Angeles, CA. Dallas, TX is his home base for his constant war against the radical left.

You can email Grant Stinchfield here, and read more of Grant Stinchfield's articles here.

 

