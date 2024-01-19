“I’m Going to Drag His Black Ass Out of Here One Way or Another” – Baltimore High School Principal Allegedly Caught on Hot Mic Making Racist & Anti-Jew Statements – Principal’s Union Claims Tapes Were Faked With AI (AUDIO)

Eric Eiswert, the principal of Pikesville High School in Pikesville, Maryland, is in hot water over statements he was allegedly recorded making about black students, faculty members, and Jews in the community.

“I seriously don’t understand why I have to constantly put up with these dumbasses here every day,” the voice in the recording can be heard saying. It continues, “Between these ungrateful black kids who can’t test their way out of a paper bag, or these teachers who don’t get it, how hard is it to get these students to meet their grade level expectations?”

“Lawrence and Rabanal should have never been hired. And don’t let me get started on DJ. I’m going to drag his black ass out of here one way or another,” the voice in the recording states before shifting to anti-Jewish remarks, saying, “If I have to get one more complaint from one more Jew in this community, I’m going to join the other side.”

However, a Democrat State Senator in Maryland and a union leader pushed back, claiming the recording was faked using AI software.

Fox Baltimore reports,

Baltimore County Public Schools has launched an investigation after the principal of Pikesville High School was allegedly recorded making racially charged comments. The recording, circulating online, includes derogatory remarks about students and staff. The voice on the recording allegedly belongs to Pikesville Principal Eric Eiswert. But a Maryland state senator says it’s his understanding that the principal’s union claims the recording was generated using artificial intelligence. Baltimore County State Senator Charles Sydnor said in a statement Wednesday, “After listening to the audio recording, I immediately reached out to Baltimore County Public Schools. It is my understanding that the principal’s union claims that this recording is Al generated. While our system entitles individuals to due process, the nature of these comments warrant an extensive investigation.”

More from The Baltimore Banner:

Billy Burke, executive director of the Council of Administrative and Supervisory Employees, the union that represents Baltimore County administrators, said the voice in the recording is not Eiswert. “We believe that it is AI generated,” Burke said. “He did not say that.” Burke said he didn’t want to speculate how or why someone would create an AI voice of Eiswert, but noted that no other voice can be heard in the recording. The union leader said he isn’t sure how the principal is doing, but said Eiswertunderstands the gravity of the situation. “He denounces them [the comments in the recording], and he did not make those statements.”

While the union leader reportedly noted that no other voice was heard in the clip, the audio appears to have been clipped so that only statements allegedly made by the principal are heard.

Baltimore County Public Schools released the following statement on Thursday, condemning the statements and indicating that the incident will be addressed after an investigation:

January 17, 2024, Staff and Community Update: Message from Superintendent Dr. Myriam Rogers Regarding Pikesville High School Dear Team BCPS – This morning, the BCPS Department of Schools received information regarding an audio recording, allegedly of the principal of Pikesville High School, that is circulating on social media and to the Pikesville High School community. On the recording, an individual is heard making highly offensive and inappropriate statements about African American students, Pikesville High School staff, and Pikesville’s Jewish community. These statements are deeply disturbing and do not reflect the core values of our school system. Although BCPS cannot confirm the veracity of this recording at this time, we are taking this matter seriously and have launched an investigation. Once we have determined the facts, we will swiftly address this incident. I understand how upsetting this recording is for many members of the Team BCPS community. I want to reiterate our unwavering commitment to our 110,000 students, 20,000+ staff members, and our richly diverse community members who all help make BCPS an incredibly special school system. We will not tolerate disparaging remarks about any member of the Team BCPS community. Thank you for your support. Trending: Jill Biden Becomes Victim of Poor Sign Placement During High School Visit in Utah In Partnership, Dr. Myriam Rogers

