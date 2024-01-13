Illinois Citizens Group Files Formal Complaint with Illinois State Board of Elections – Lost Votes, Ghost Votes, OVER 4 MILLION Possible Registration Violations: Voter Shocked to See Ballots Have Been Cast in Her Name for Years (VIDEO)

`
Photo credit, M. Peterson – Video credit, J.Zitko *with permission
Guest Post by Jack Gleason:
A couple from Illinois, Jodie and Ken Zitko, have formed a group of concerned citizens who have been analyzing the Illinois state voter database. They have found serious irregularities detailed in a formal complaint filed with Bernadette Matthews, Director of the Illinois State Board of Elections on December 21st.
Here are some of their findings after almost 2,000 hours of analysis…
- There were over 300,000 votes from the 2020 election missing or deleted from the Illinois voter data prior to the conclusion of the Federal retention period of 22 months.
- Over a four-year period, Illinois’ population decreased by 150,000, while the voter roll increased by 650,000.
- Over 2.5 million people had votes cast prior to their registration dates.
- More than 230,000 registrations show seemingly Illegal or illogical registration dates.
- There are more than 4 million apparent registration violations out of 8.9 million registrations.
This couple is not your ordinary pair of election sleuths. Ken has been an MSSQL Data Analyst, DBA and Architect for 28 years, working with Fortune 500 companies, and Jodie has been working with ‘People Data’ and Analytics since the mid 90’s in large enterprise environments. She’s a “Subject Matter Expert” in Integrated Workplace Management Systems.
They were able to view a copy of the Illinois State Board of Elections voter roll while working for a candidate for the U.S. Senate. The couple also did an informal study of Illinois voting history, which began when they decided to check their own records. They were shocked to find that their history showed votes cast in three midterm elections when they had never voted in a mid-term election. Ken did vote in the 2008 presidential election, but there was no indication of a vote.
From April through June 2022, they were able to meet and sit down with over 1,300 Illinois residents across the state and – with their consent – reviewed their 20-year voting histories. They uncovered over 57% irregularities, including:
- votes cast when the voter did not vote
- votes missing when they did vote
- voters registered and voting at addresses where they did not live
- registrations with illogical registration dates
Most shocking of all, 11% of the voters they interviewed with had votes cast in their name for elections they did not participate in.
Jodie explained how voters reacted to seeing obvious errors in their personal voting data. “It was a fairly emotionally draining experience. As reality set in, a number of people visibly trembled, a few shed a tear or two. I recall one particular individual young man in his early 30’s. When we asked if he wanted his history report he insisted he didn’t need to see it because knew his history. After watching several others receive their reports with shocking results he finally asked to see his. In his case he had a missing vote from 2020, he was so enraged he turned beet red, stood there for about 30 minutes, repeatedly shaking his head in disbelief. I think he said an explicative or two.”
In July of 2022, they learned about New York Citizens Audit – a similar group of concerned citizens examining voter rolls. They connected with NYCA CEO Marly Hornik and her data team. In the late spring of 2023, they joined with the New York organization and spent an additional 2,500 hours researching Illinois data. Since then, Hornik has formed a national group, United Sovereign Americans, and is working with more than 25 other states on election validity.
The Illinois team has been making presentations of their data to towns and county election boards across the state, asking elected officials to sign their resolution. They also plan to file a Federal Lawsuit. The Illinois Chapter of United Sovereign Americans is looking for volunteers in every county of the state who want to get involved in fixing our elections.
For more information, email: [email protected]
Jack Gleason is a conservative political writer.
The video below shows one voter, who says she has never voted in a midterm or primary election, in complete shock as she learns that ballots have been cast in her name for years:
The first election I’ve voted in was Trump’s. I’ve never voted in a midterm election, ever. I’ve never voted in a primary, ever… The first time I got involved in politics was President Trump. That’s my first presidential election. I have never voted in a midterm. I have never voted in another presidential election. This is all a lie. I am so upset.
Additionally, a report from United Sovereign Americans alleges that 27,491 more votes were counted in the database than cast in Illinois’ 2022 general election, and the records contain a 38% error rate in voter registration totals and a 14% error rate in vote totals, far surpassing the legal standard for errors of .0008%.
“The measured error rate of the electoral process in Illinois, from registration through certification, makes it impossible to legally certify any election in Illinois,” the report states.
USA Reconciliation IL 12-01-23 by Jordan Conradson on Scribd