Illinois Citizens Group Files Formal Complaint with Illinois State Board of Elections – Lost Votes, Ghost Votes, OVER 4 MILLION Possible Registration Violations: Voter Shocked to See Ballots Have Been Cast in Her Name for Years (VIDEO)

Photo credit, M. Peterson – Video credit, J.Zitko *with permission

Guest Post by Jack Gleason:

A couple from Illinois, Jodie and Ken Zitko, have formed a group of concerned citizens who have been analyzing the Illinois state voter database. They have found serious irregularities detailed in a formal complaint filed with Bernadette Matthews, Director of the Illinois State Board of Elections on December 21st.

Here are some of their findings after almost 2,000 hours of analysis…

There were over 300,000 votes from the 2020 election missing or deleted from the Illinois voter data prior to the conclusion of the Federal retention period of 22 months.

Over a four-year period, Illinois’ population decreased by 150,000, while the voter roll increased by 650,000.

Over 2.5 million people had votes cast prior to their registration dates.

More than 230,000 registrations show seemingly Illegal or illogical registration dates.

There are more than 4 million apparent registration violations out of 8.9 million registrations.

This couple is not your ordinary pair of election sleuths. Ken has been an MSSQL Data Analyst, DBA and Architect for 28 years, working with Fortune 500 companies, and Jodie has been working with ‘People Data’ and Analytics since the mid 90’s in large enterprise environments. She’s a “Subject Matter Expert” in Integrated Workplace Management Systems.

They were able to view a copy of the Illinois State Board of Elections voter roll while working for a candidate for the U.S. Senate. The couple also did an informal study of Illinois voting history, which began when they decided to check their own records. They were shocked to find that their history showed votes cast in three midterm elections when they had never voted in a mid-term election. Ken did vote in the 2008 presidential election, but there was no indication of a vote.

From April through June 2022, they were able to meet and sit down with over 1,300 Illinois residents across the state and – with their consent – reviewed their 20-year voting histories. They uncovered over 57% irregularities, including:

votes cast when the voter did not vote

votes missing when they did vote

voters registered and voting at addresses where they did not live

registrations with illogical registration dates