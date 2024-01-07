IDF Finds Evidence Iran Aided Hamas in Developement of Cruise Missile Capabilities

On Sunday, the IDF announced that its intelligence apparatus obtained evidence of Iranian involvement in training Hamas terrorists in the manufacturing of precision rockets and other strategic weapons.

During the raid of a Hamas site in the area of Gaza City’s Daraj and Tuffah neighborhoods, Nahal Brigade soldiers and special forces unearthed a tunnel shaft leading to an underground weapons manufacturing plant.

The Israeli military says they discovered technological equipment, including components used by Hamas to build accurate missiles. To this point, it was not believed the terror group possessed that capability.

According to The Times of Israel:

The soldiers found “components proving terrorists of the Hamas terror organization learned under Iranian guidance how to operate and build precision components and strategic weapons,” the IDF says. The IDF shares images of what it says are the rocket engine and warhead of a cruise missile developed by Hamas. Hamas is known to possess anti-tank guided missiles and small explosive drones — used at short range — as well as makeshift explosive-laden autonomous submarines, or underwater drones, but not long-range guided missiles. The terror group also possesses shoulder-fired anti-aircraft missiles, which are not effective against Israeli aircraft. It is unclear if Hamas ever deployed its guided missiles, or was only in the development stage.

On Jan. 3, Iraqi police in Babylon discovered a land attack cruise missile of Iranian design that failed to launch. The use of Iranian supplied munitions by terrorist groups within Iraq and Syria endanger Coalition forces and local residents. The Coalition is appreciative of the… pic.twitter.com/k14EXEvVjP — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) January 5, 2024

Noteworthy: #Israel‘s IDF announced on Sunday that its intelligence apparatus has obtained evidence of #Iran‘s involvement in training Hamas to manufacture and fire precision rockets and other strategic weapons, including the rocket engine and warhead of a cruise missile. 1/3… pic.twitter.com/tNkOXWOuNy — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) January 7, 2024