ICE Arrests Illegal Alien Gang Member Convicted of Accessory to Murder in Maryland – Radical State Court Previously Released Dangerous Illegal Despite Conviction and Ignored ICE Detainer

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) apprehended a 30-year-old MS-13 gang member from El Salvador after a Montgomery County Court released him onto the streets despite a conviction for accessory to murder.

ICE announced Wednesday that Deportation officers from Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Baltimore’s Fugitive Operations Team arrested the gang member on Jan. 29 near his residence in Silver Spring.

Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Baltimore Field Office Director Darius Reeves released the following statement:

This unlawfully present Salvadoran gang member’s presence in the United States represents a threat to the safety and security of our residents. Not only is he a validated member of a notorious criminal enterprise, but he also aided other criminals in the commission of a murder. ERO Baltimore will continue to apprehend and remove such criminal elements from our Maryland communities.”

ICE said the illegal will remain in their custody until he is deported back to El Salvador.

ICE also provided background on what transpired before the arrest in their announcement. This includes the dangerous and irresponsible actions by a Maryland Court in Rockville, which put the state’s residents in harm’s way.

In January 2023, the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) arrested the gang banger, charging him with accessory to first-degree murder. Five months later, ICE in Baltimore submitted an immigration detainer against the Salvadoran illegal with Montgomery County Circuit Court in Rockville.

In September 2023, the Montgomery Circuit Court convicted the illegal alien of the offense and sentenced him to five years in prison. But the Court astoundingly suspended all but 18 months of his sentence.

The Court also ignored the ICE detainer and released him back into the community, potentially endangering Marylanders.

ICE also revealed in their announcement that the alien originally crossed illegally into the U.S. in October 2006 near Falfurrias, TX as an unaccompanied minor, aka a Dreamer. Later that day, agents transferred the illegal to the Office of Refugee Resettlement’s International Educational Services in Harlingen, TX.

Two months later, the Office of Refugee Resettlement reunited him with his uncle in Washington, D.C.

An immigration judge in Baltimore ordered the Dreamer to be deported to El Salvador in February 2007, which apparently never happened.