“I UNDERSTAND POWER!” – Angry Joe Biden Attacks Trump and Trump Supporters in Valley Forge Speech (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday delivered yet another divisive and angry speech on ‘saving democracy’ near Valley Forge, Pennsylvania.

Dr. Jill had to escort Joe Biden on the stage.

Biden attacked Trump and Trump supporters in his speech.

“Whether democracy is still America’s sacred cause is what the 2024 election is all about,” angry Joe Biden shouted. “The choice is clear. Donald Trump’s campaign is about him, not America, not you. Donald Trump’s campaign is obsessed with the past, not the future. He’s willing to sacrifice our democracy to put himself in power. Our campaign is different.”

“Trump’s mob wasn’t a peaceful protest; it was a violent assault,” Biden said. “They were insurrectionists, not patriots. They weren’t there to uphold the Constitution; they were there to destroy the Constitution.”

Biden, who supports efforts to remove Trump from the 2024 ballot absurdly claimed, “Democracy is on the ballot. Your freedom is on the ballot.”

After his speech, Joe Biden came back to the podium and shouted, “I understand power!”

WATCH:

Watch Biden’s entire speech here:

