Hundreds of Pro-Palestinian Protesters Take Over Historic Boston Common, Crash New Year’s Eve Celebration

Hundreds of godless Marxists and Pro-Palestinian protesters took over historic Boston Common on New Year’s Eve this year.

There is no respect with these people, only intimidation and brute force.

Via the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

BIDEN, BIDEN PICK A SIDE! CEASEFIRE OR GENOCIDE! ‼️RIGHT NOW: Thousands of #ShutItDown4Palestine protestors have taken over Boston Common to demand a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and end to the Israeli occupation. pic.twitter.com/Igcs5NFtD2 — Party for Socialism and Liberation (@pslnational) January 1, 2024

The protesters were chanting, “Biden, Biden pick a side! ceasefire or genocide.”

For the record, the Gaza population is booming. There is no genocide. Only lies.

"Biden, Biden pick a side! ceasefire or genocide." Thousands of protesters took over #Boston Common last night on New Year's Eve to demand a permanent ceasefire in #Gaza and an end to the Israeli occupation. pic.twitter.com/ktcBOQgM2m — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) January 1, 2024

