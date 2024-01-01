Hundreds of Pro-Palestinian Protesters Take Over Historic Boston Common, Crash New Year’s Eve Celebration

Hundreds of godless Marxists and Pro-Palestinian protesters took over historic Boston Common on New Year’s Eve this year.

There is no respect with these people, only intimidation and brute force.

Via the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

The protesters were chanting, “Biden, Biden pick a side! ceasefire or genocide.”

For the record, the Gaza population is booming. There is no genocide. Only lies.

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

