Democrat Operative Caught on Hot Mic After Secret Service Agents Swarm Joe Biden as Pro-Hamas Protestors Interrupt Campaign Event (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden on Tuesday participated in a campaign event at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas, Virginia.

Dr. Jill and Kamala Harris joined Biden Tuesday evening.

Pro-Hamas protestors interrupted Biden’s campaign event more than a dozen times. His campaign event was a total dumpster fire.

Biden looked around lost as protestors shouted “Genocide Joe!”

WATCH:

Secret Service agents swarmed Joe Biden after he wrapped up his rambling speech.

WATCH:

A campaign operative was caught on a hot mic talking about a breach in security after Secret Service agents surrounded Biden on stage.

“Well, that was interesting. I guess that’s the way it’s gonna be. That’s gonna happen constantly. Gonna have to have a lot more security laid out around the place. They learned today,” an individual said on a hot mic.

What a mess.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.