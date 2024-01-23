Democrat Operative Caught on Hot Mic After Secret Service Agents Swarm Joe Biden as Pro-Hamas Protestors Interrupt Campaign Event (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Tuesday participated in a campaign event at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas, Virginia.

Dr. Jill and Kamala Harris joined Biden Tuesday evening.

Pro-Hamas protestors interrupted Biden’s campaign event more than a dozen times. His campaign event was a total dumpster fire.

Biden looked around lost as protestors shouted “Genocide Joe!”

Secret Service agents swarmed Joe Biden after he wrapped up his rambling speech.

A campaign operative was caught on a hot mic talking about a breach in security after Secret Service agents surrounded Biden on stage.

“Well, that was interesting. I guess that’s the way it’s gonna be. That’s gonna happen constantly. Gonna have to have a lot more security laid out around the place. They learned today,” an individual said on a hot mic.

What a mess.

