Democrat Operative Caught on Hot Mic After Secret Service Agents Swarm Joe Biden as Pro-Hamas Protestors Interrupt Campaign Event (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Tuesday participated in a campaign event at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas, Virginia.
Dr. Jill and Kamala Harris joined Biden Tuesday evening.
Pro-Hamas protestors interrupted Biden’s campaign event more than a dozen times. His campaign event was a total dumpster fire.
Biden looked around lost as protestors shouted “Genocide Joe!”
Pro-Hamas members of the Democrat Party repeatedly interrupt Biden's campaign event in Virginia: "GENOCIDE JOE!" pic.twitter.com/zpGzrcxmzW
Secret Service agents swarmed Joe Biden after he wrapped up his rambling speech.
Secret Service swarms Biden as he wraps up his remarks — which were interrupted by pro-Hamas protesters at least 13 times pic.twitter.com/lEoS5LFldS
A campaign operative was caught on a hot mic talking about a breach in security after Secret Service agents surrounded Biden on stage.
“Well, that was interesting. I guess that’s the way it’s gonna be. That’s gonna happen constantly. Gonna have to have a lot more security laid out around the place. They learned today,” an individual said on a hot mic.
Unknown individual on a hot mic after Biden's speech was interrupted ~15 times by protesters:
"Well that was interesting. I guess that's the way it's gonna be. That's gonna happen constantly. Gonna have to have a lot more security laid out around the place. They learned today." pic.twitter.com/K5WzjaF4Ct
