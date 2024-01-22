HORROR: Texas Grandfather Brutally Beaten to Death by Naked Man with Piece of Firewood

A naked man used a piece of firewood to brutally kill a beloved Texas grandfather.

According to police, 27-year-old Chrisantus Omondi (immigration status unknown), killed 51-year-old Scott Jackson, a firewood delivery driver, in Forth Worth ahead of the winter storm last week.

Jackson was delivering firewood to a repeat customer last Saturday night when he was confronted by a naked man screaming at him.

The unidentified customer told WFAA that he was also attacked by the naked man but he was able to run away and call 911.

“As we’re loading up the wheelbarrow, this random guy shows up and gets directly in my face and accuses me of being on his property and being in his house,” the unidentified customer told WFAA.

The customer witnessed Chrisantus Omondi repeatedly beat Scott Jackson to death with a piece of firewood as he dialed 911 from inside of his home.

A witness said Omondi then callously dumped the wheelbarrow of firewood on Jackson’s lifeless body and walked away.

The mourning family described Jackson as a “doting grandfather” who was generous and dependable.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help the Jackson family with funeral expenses.

Excerpt from WFAA:

Fort Worth police say a 27-year-old man killed a delivery driver by beating him with firewood, according to an arrest warrant obtained by WFAA. Authorities charged Chrisantus Omondi with murder, aggravated assault of a security officer, and obstruction or retaliation, jail records show. Omondi remains jailed Wednesday at the Tarrant County Corrections Center on a $300,000 bond. The medical examiner identified the victim as 51-year-old Scott Jackson, a doting grandfather remembered by family for his generosity. “If it was his last dollar, he’d give it to you,” Kasey De Leon, Jackson’s daughter, told WFAA Wednesday. “He’d always do something funny,” she continued. “He would just randomly start dancing or make a joke. I’d be like, ‘Dad, you’re so embarrassing.’ I wish I could just tell him so bad. Embarrass me one more time, annoy me one more time. Just bug me.”

More on this tragic story from WFAA: