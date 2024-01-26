Audio of RINO Mich. Repub. Leader Matt Hall’s Domestic Violence Released, Colleagues Demand Resignation

Michigan Republican Leader Matt Hall has been caught lying to the media and his colleagues about police reports from 2019 where he was caught committing domestic violence, interfering in a 911 phone call, and possibly kidnapping while he was frantically speeding down the highway en route to place cash bets at a casino. Hall’s excuse was that his crazy girlfriend was having a ‘mental episode’ and he was courageously trying to help her work through it.

Hall’s colleagues privately worry to the Gateway Pundit that these incidents, and many other rumored incidents like it including other serious accusations of assault, were used to compromise Hall’s investigation of the 2020 voter fraud in Michigan. Hall as Chair of the House Oversight Committee sent out subpoenas in December 2020 to investigate voter fraud across Michigan. The evidence collected was never reviewed, it was parked with an outside law firm, Warner Norcross, and never reviewed. Hall was the lynchpin in covering up the evidence collected of the 2020 voter fraud in Michigan.

In police reports and now in released audio recordings, you can tell that Hall’s entire explanation about this incident was a lie designed to protect the RINO leader of the Michigan Republicans at a critical time when control of the State House hinges on one vote. Hall has fought to keep these facts about his prior record secret to protect his political career.

BUT WE HAVE THE RECORDINGS!

TRANSCRIPT:

Girlfriend: Just take me home. Take me back home. You’re not going to talk to me like that again.

Rep. Hall: I don’t have time to take you back home.

Girlfriend: I don’t care. Maybe you shouldn’t gamble so much. You’re not going to tell me to fuck off… and to shut the fuck up. Thank you.

Rep. Hall: [Unintelligible]

Girlfriend: Well guess what you’re going to take me home.

Rep. Hall: I don’t have time. I don’t have time. I don’t have time.

Girlfriend: You should go to …

Rep. Hall: I don’t have time.

Girlfriend: Maybe you shouldn’t gamble.

Rep. Hall: I don’t. Stop. Stop it. Shut up.

Girlfriend: Maybe you shouldn’t gamble so much.

Rep. Hall: Shut up.

Girlfriend: No, you’re not going to talk to me like that. Then take me home.

Rep. Hall: I don’t have time to take you home.

Girlfriend: Take me home. Because you’re gambling is more important?

Rep. Hall: Yes.

Girlfriend: Because… Why?

Rep. Hall: Because it’s more important.

Girlfriend: Than me?

Rep. Hall: Yes.

Girlfriend: Okay. Get. Take me. Take me home.

Rep. Hall: No, I don’t have time.

Girlfriend: Now, take me home.

Rep. Hall: Stop fucking with this.

Girlfriend: Take me home now.

Rep. Hall: I don’t have time.

Girlfriend: Take me home now.

Rep. Hall: Megan, I do not have time.

Girlfriend: Take me home now. Take me home now.

Rep. Hall: You… did not have to come.

Girlfriend: Take me home now. Take me home now.

Rep. Hall: Stop fucking with that. Every second, I listen to this!

Girlfriend: Take me home now.

Rep. Hall: I don’t have time to take you home.

Girlfriend: Take me home.

Rep. Hall: I do not have time. I want to take you home. I do not have time.

Girlfriend: I’m sorry your gambling is so important.

It is. Do not fuck with this. Don’t…

Girlfriend: You are not going to talk to me like that! Take me home now.

Rep. Hall: [Unintelligible] long time.

Girlfriend: Now. Apologize now! Matt! You fucking broke my phone!

Rep. Matt Hall is the RINO Leader in the Michigan State House who, in 2020, Chaired the Oversight Committee that was looking into voter fraud in Michigan. This is the committee that Rudy Giuliani appeared before, bringing key witnesses Jessy Jacob and Mellissa Carone, among others, to show massive and systemic irregularities in the November 2020 election, especially in the way that absentee ballots were processed and screened, and how the data was managed.

Hall’s committee was the one that issued subpoenas on December 15, 2020 to various governments in Michigan to preserve evidence of voter fraud. Those subpoenas and the subpoena returns, the pile of evidence potentially showing voter fraud, were returned to the Michigan House of Representatives in January 2021, and Hall never bothered to look at the returns. Hall used his power, in conjunction with the then-Republican Speaker Jason Wentworth, to suppress the ability for anyone to review the evidence.

The audio shows that Hall was abusing his girlfriend, combined with the police report it shows that he used physical force enough to break her phone, and that he interfered in a 911 phone call. It also suggests he may have been guilty of kidnapping.

Why are prosecutors covering up for RINO Rep. Matt Hall’s crimes?

The audio shows that Rep. Hall lied to his fellow Republicans and to the police and to the media. It appears that Hall was able to use his status as a legislator to get out of any serious criminal charges.

In the recording, Hall tells his girlfriend that his gambling addiction is more important to him than his girlfriend. He tells his girlfriend, “…don’t f*** with this.”

Courageous pro-Trump conservative Rep. Jim DeSana has already sent out a letter demanding that RINO Hall resign! One reason that they might not, according to another Republican legislator who asked to remain anonymous, was because Hall controls the purse strings for the Republicans. “He’s constantly reminding members that he can fundraise for them, and that he has access to money and donors,” the legislator told the Gateway Pundit. “It’s not exactly said this way, but it’s a kind of bribe. We’re constantly being bribed to stick with Hall, and to rally around leadership, otherwise we lose the funding, donors, and the money.”

Another legislator identifies the two warring groups within the Republican caucus as, on the pro-Hall side: Rep. Andrew Beeler, Rep. Ken Borton, Rep. Jaime Greene, Rep. Angela Rigas, Rep. Mike Harris, Rep. Joe Aragona, Rep. Donnie Steele, and Rep. Mark Tisdel. Opposing Hall is the group of: Rep. Jim DeSana, Rep. Bryan Posthumus, Rep. Sarah Lightner, Rep. Ann Bollin, Rep. Tom Kuhn, Rep. Brad Paquette, Rep. Curt Vanderwall, Rep. Matt Maddock. Most of the 54 Republicans in the State House are otherwise described as being in the “mushy middle” waiting to back whomever wins in the power struggle this incident has caused.

Already Hall has brought his girlfriend before the entire Republican caucus and cried, explaining that this was all the girlfriend’s fault because of her mental illness. Hall has encouraged the girlfriend to explain that she was the aggressor and that he only accidentally broke the girlfriend’s cell phone.

Hall’s excuses to his fellow legislators was laid out in a private message using deleting-messages on WhatsApp to evade FOIA and disclosures, telling his fellow Republicans:

Hall says it’s all a partisan hit job by the Democrats, blaming the Daily Beast article. Hall also blames his girlfriend, and says it’s due to her life trauma of her son having been in a serious car accident.

Rep. Matt Hall is a chronic liar according to his fellow Republican legislators.

Hall is trying to say this is because he’s pro-Trump, but Hall hasn’t even endorsed Trump for re-election even though Trump is the surefire nominee after dominating New Hampshire this week.

Insiders say it was only a matter of time before reckless Hall’s antics were his downfall, and they say there are many more revelations to come. Hall’s father was a defense contractor Vice President, making millions off of U.S. defense spending, millions that Hall is set to inherit. Hall is an attorney.

In a statement shared exclusively with the Gateway Pundit, Rep. DeSana told the other 53 Republicans in his caucus the following:

Rep. DeSana sent the following letter to Hall demanding his immediate resignation:

DeSana notes that under the Republican House caucus rules, only 14 need to sign a petition for a new election of a leader, and if such a vote happens, 28 to support a new leader can replace RINO Hall. “His whole story has been a lie. He’s been found to be a repeated liar. Just because he can get the police and prosecutors to cover up his crimes doesn’t mean that Republicans should: we have to be better than this and we have to replace Matt Hall.”

Rumors around the legislature is that Democrats are preparing to begin investigation hearings into Hall to create maximum political effect upon the entire Republican caucus. Chairman Erin Byrnes is going to hold hearings to determine if Rep. Hall used his position, status, and power as a legislator and as Republican leader to get out of the criminal charges plainly stated by the police report.

Fellow Republicans are worried that Hall will simply keep a low profile and survive the storm.