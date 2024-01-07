In His First Campaign Speech – Joe Biden Lies and Says He Went to Funerals of Imaginary Police Officers Who Were Killed on Jan. 6 – A Complete Lie!

Four Americans died at the US Capitol on January 6th.

They were all Trump supporters.

They have NEVER been recognized by the mainstream media.

At least three of these Trump supporters were killed by the police.

On Friday, Joe Biden delivered his FIRST campaign speech in the 2024 cycle.

Joe Biden lied and said he went to the funerals of the police officers who were killed on January 6th at the US Capitol.

NO police officers were killed that day. Not one. No police officers died that day. Officer Brian Sicknick died the next day from a stroke.

Did any media outlet correct Joe Biden? Any? Are there ANY mainstream media reporters who are honest anymore? Anyone?

What a total disgrace.

These people are shameless.