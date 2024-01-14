WIND TURBINE FAIL: Texas Power Grid Operator Issues Warning Amid Extreme Cold Snap

Here we go again.

Texas power grid operator ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas) issued a warning amid a cold snap on Sunday.

ERCOT manages electric power to more than 26 million Texas customers and represents 90% of the state’s electric load, according to the company.

“An ERCOT Weather Watch goes into effect today through Jan. 17 due to extreme cold weather across the ERCOT region, higher electrical demand, and the potential for lower reserves. Texans can continue to monitor real-time and extended grid conditions on ercot.com.

TXANS Update—January 14, 2024: An ERCOT Weather Watch goes into effect today through Jan. 17 due to extreme cold weather across the ERCOT region, higher electrical demand, and the potential for lower reserves. Texans can continue to monitor real-time and extended grid conditions… — ERCOT (@ERCOT_ISO) January 14, 2024

Nearly 3 years ago Texas got hit with a rare cold snap that spanned to the southern part of the state and the power grids gave out.

Power outages were initiated by ERCOT in February 2021 after the wind turbines froze.

Millions of Texans went without electricity for days.

Temperatures fell into the teens near Dallas and 20s around Houston with wind chills near zero.

According to state authorities, nearly half of the wind turbines in Texas froze, hurting the power supplies.

Millions of Texans suffered blackouts partly due to the frozen wind turbines.

Nearly three years later and Texas still hasn’t moved away from ‘green’ energy sources to avoid a deadly blackout due to frozen wind turbines.

More on this story from Fox 7 Austin: