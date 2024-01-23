Head of European Border Security Agency Says “Nothing” Can Stop Aliens from Crossing a Border – Says Politicians Should Show “More Openness to Migrants”

Hans Leijtens, the new head of the European border protection agency Frontex, told the Berliner Zeitung recently that nothing can stop aliens from crossing a border.

Leijtens also called on European political leaders for “more openness towards migrants.”

Hans may not be the right person for this job.

NEW – Europe's top border guard, Frontex chief Hans Leijtens, says "nothing can stop people from crossing a border" and advocates for more "openness towards migrants." pic.twitter.com/JrsPtyhp4Q — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 23, 2024

The Egyptian wall with Gaza seems to work pretty well.

Maybe someone should tell Hans Leijtens.



Berliner Zeitung reported (translated):