Head of European Border Security Agency Says “Nothing” Can Stop Aliens from Crossing a Border – Says Politicians Should Show “More Openness to Migrants”

Hans Leijtens, the new head of the European border protection agency Frontex, told the Berliner Zeitung recently that nothing can stop aliens from crossing a border.
Leijtens also called on European political leaders for “more openness towards migrants.”
Hans may not be the right person for this job.
NEW – Europe's top border guard, Frontex chief Hans Leijtens, says "nothing can stop people from crossing a border" and advocates for more "openness towards migrants." pic.twitter.com/JrsPtyhp4Q
The Egyptian wall with Gaza seems to work pretty well.
Maybe someone should tell Hans Leijtens.
Berliner Zeitung reported (translated):
Faster deportations and tougher rules – the federal government is currently in the process of tightening its migration course. The new head of the European border protection agency Frontex, Hans Leijtens, is taking a different path: in an interview with Welt am Sonntag, he advocates for more openness towards migrants. His conclusion, surprising for a border guard: “Nothing can stop people from crossing a border, no wall, no fence, no sea, no river.”
Last year more than a million people applied for asylum in the European Union . Most applications were submitted in Germany. Recently, around half of the applications were rejected due to inadmissible application reasons. The exit rate is currently only 20 percent. This is due, among other things, to the fact that countries of origin refuse entry.
The Frontex boss considers politicians’ choice of words to be “exaggerated”
The European Parliament recently passed a reform of the Common European Asylum System (CEAS). Migrants should in future go through asylum procedures directly at the external border, and rejected applicants should be deported immediately. Another problem is securing the external borders. Stricter controls and an increased police presence are necessary to reduce illegal migration.