Hamas War Crimes: Terrorist in Civvies Hides RPG under Blanket, Terrorist Tells Gazan “I’ll Place a Bomb Between You and Your Wife.”

The Israeli Army released a video seized from a terrorist’s iPhone documenting how Hamas hides among the civilian population. A man in the video claimed to have eliminated 3 Merkava tanks. When a civilian complained about an IED near his house, a Hamas terrorist threatened to “place the bomb between him and his wife.”

Over the past week, the IDF’s 401st Brigade has been operating against the Daraj Tuffah Battalion in the northern Gaza Strip, Arutz Sheva reports. IDF soldiers from the Shaked Battalion encountered several terrorists and engaged in a firefight, killing the terrorists.

While scanning the building, soldiers found a camera belonging to one of the terrorists who was killed, with footage showing Hamas’ operational methods, including the hiding of an RPG under a blanket by a terrorist who disguised himself as a civilian in order to attack IDF forces, Arutz Sheva reports. The terrorist claimed to have destroyed three IDF Merkava tanks, and he and the cameraman thanked Allah for their success.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists were interrogated by the IDF’s Unit 504 on how the terror group makes cynical use of Gazan civilians to support terror, Arutz Sheva reported.

Hamas operative Zohadi Ali Zahadi Shahin recounted how they had planted an IED near a family residence.

The father said, “Man, how do you plant explosives by the door? If it explodes, my children and I will be gone.”

The Hamas operative replied, “If you don’t like it, get out of here, it’s none of your business.”

The father said to the Hamas operative, “How is this none of my business, man? These are my children. This is not ok.”

Then the Hamas operative told the father, “This is the bomb. I’ll place it even if you don’t like it. I’ll place it between you and your wife.”

IDF troops in the Gaza Division eliminated Adil Mismah, the Company Commander of the Nukhba terror brigade, who commanded the brutal attack on Kibbutz Kissufim, Kibbutz Be’eri and Kibbutz Nirim during Hamas’ October 7th massacre.

On Monday morning, the IDF identified a Hezbollah terrorist cell attempting to launch UAVs from Lebanon toward Israel. The terrorist cell was struck by an IAF aircraft before it was able to carry out the launches, Arutz Sheva reports.

IDF troops also identified a terrorist launching rockets in the area of Khan Yunis. The troops directed an IAF aircraft to strike and eliminate the terrorist.

IDF troops in action in Gaza: