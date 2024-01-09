There’s a scene in every ’90s detective TV show right before the end when the culprit suddenly starts admitting to all his crimes.

It seems like Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas may have reached that point.

Mayorkas has been saying the quiet part out loud a lot lately, and it’s both concerning and downright sinister.

On Thursday, the secretary admitted on Fox News’ “Special Report” that reports of over 70 percent of migrants being released into the U.S. daily “would not surprise me at all.”

“And I will tell you that when individuals are released, they are released into immigration enforcement proceedings. They are on alternatives to detention. And we have returned or removed a record number of individuals. We are enforcing the laws that Congress has passed,” he told host Bret Baier.

Then, on Monday, Mayorkas confessed to Border Patrol agents during a meeting in Eagle Pass, Texas, that the current rate of release for migrants caught illegally crossing the southern U.S. border is actually “above 85 percent,” Fox News reported, citing three Border Patrol sources who were present.

The National Border Patrol Council confirmed the story as it responded to a post about the meeting by Fox News’ Bill Melugin.

“Your sources are correct,” the union said on X. “During this meeting, [union president] Brandon Judd told Mayorkas that Americans have the right to know the facts about what’s going on at the border. It was at that point Mayorkas admitted that ‘over 85%’ of the people illegally crossing our border are being released.”

Your sources are correct. During this meeting, Brandon Judd told Mayorkas that Americans have the right to know the facts about what’s going on at the border. It was at that point Mayorkas admitted that “over 85%” of the people illegally crossing our border are being released. https://t.co/j5h18B9mKs — Border Patrol Union – NBPC (@BPUnion) January 8, 2024



But probably the most sinister of all the Mayorkas confessions allegedly happened at a closed-door meeting with House Republicans, according to Rep. Kat Cammack of Florida.

According to the congresswoman, when GOP members told the secretary behind closed doors that “you’re getting ready to be impeached,” he responded, “You’re not going to like who comes next.”

Cammack recounted the story to Fox News’ Harris Faulkner on Monday, eliciting a shocked “Whoa!” from the “Outnumbered” host.

Fox News’ @HARRISFAULKNER visibly STUNNED after @Kat_Cammack drops BOMBSHELL allegation that Sec. Mayorkas told Congressional members behind closed doors that if they impeach him they won’t “like who comes next.” Read: https://t.co/HbJikMTQLZ pic.twitter.com/y6gaSwUzCa — Brianna Lyman (@briannalyman2) January 8, 2024



“I asked him if that was a threat, and he just smiled,” Cammack continued. “This man is dangerous, he knows exactly what he’s doing and he is two-faced. We need to get rid of him now.”

“What did he mean, ‘who comes next’?” Faulkner asked.

“Well, that was the big question,” the congresswoman responded.

“I asked him. I said, ‘Is that a threat?’ And he just smiled, and I thought, ‘This man knows exactly what he’s doing,'” she said.

“This is 100 percent by design. They want an open border crisis, whether it is for an election, whether it’s for future votes as they work to get rid of citizenship as a requirement for voting, we’re not sure,” Cammack continued.

“But he was very, very clear in what he said, and there were other members in the room. So I will never forget that, and as we go to impeach him for his negligence, for him destroying our national security and eroding our national sovereignty, that will be top of mind,” she said.

Mayorkas may be dangerous, but he is almost just as certainly right about Republicans not liking who would come next.

As Cammack said, the crisis at the border isn’t happening because of Mayorkas’ ineptitude; it’s happening as part of a deliberate plan, the full extent of which none of us may as yet understand.

What the homeland security secretary said does not sound like a casual comment — it’s a chilling warning.

Although Mayorkas definitely deserves justice, it’s almost guaranteed we would get someone just as bad, or even worse, as his replacement.

As in those old detective shows, putting one criminal away doesn’t change the plot line — there’s always another evildoer in the next episode.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.