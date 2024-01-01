Goodbye 2023 But Did Biden Just Say Hello to WWIII?

Guest post by Leo Hohmann – republished with permission.

While Americans shopped, slept and partied in the final hours of 2023, Joe Biden brought the country and the world one big step closer to World War III with Russia.

As reported at MSN, Biden now admits the United States is at risk of “direct conflict” with Russia “if the Kremlin succeeds in its war in Ukraine.”

I guess he didn’t think anyone was paying attention to him and his war games.

All News Pipeline notes that Biden is: “Basically telling us that if Russia wins the war against Ukraine, which is looking more and more likely every day, it’ll soon be the woke and broke US military going toe to toe against the Russian military, and all of the death and destruction that would bring the world with it, Biden didn’t bother to mention in those recent remarks the probability that such a conflict will end up bringing with it nuclear bombs exploding all across America.”

Does Biden think Vladimir Putin, who sits on the world’s largest nuclear arsenal, is just going to sit back and watch the U.S. invade his country and topple its government?

Putin previously promised there is no such thing as the US “winning” a war against an enemy (Ukraine) set to completely destroy Russia, even if Russia’s leadership is “all dead and gone.”

All News Pipeline warned in a January 27th 2023 story titled “With Pandora’s Box Opened, The Rush To Nuclear Annihilation Quickens: Russian Citizens Are Calling On Putin To Nuke ‘Western Aggressors’ And Then, ’75 Seconds And DC Disappears,’” Russia’s advanced nuclear weapons systems assures the destruction of America should Biden get us into a war directly with Russia. As Wikipedia reports of Russia’s Project Dead Hand, the system remains in place to this day.

Dead Hand is a “fail-safe Russian system that will automatically launch nuclear weapons at Russia’s enemies, even if the entire Russian chain of command has been incapacitated. Dead Hand is a Cold War-era automatic nuclear weapons-control system (similar in concept to the American AN/DRC-8 Emergency Rocket Communications System) that was constructed by the Soviet Union. The system remains in use in the post-Soviet Russian Federation.

It can automatically initiate the launch of the Russian intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) by sending a pre-entered highest-authority order from the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Strategic Missile Force Management to command posts and individual silos if a nuclear strike is detected by seismic, light, radioactivity, and pressure sensors even with the human command structure fully destroyed.

So while Biden is totally ignoring the very real chance that Washington DC and much of America might be vaporized or quite literally sent back to a new dark age should a direct war between the US and Russia break out, as we see in his recent remarks, he’s also using the so-called Ukraine situation to steal more money from the American taxpayer and bring death and destruction to planet Earth, especially here in the USA.

Remember the Deagel population forecast. It predicted a few years back that by the end of 2025, the U.S. would lose more than 68 percent of its population.

It has already started

And the direct confrontation between the U.S. and Russia appears to have already started in the closing hours of 2023.

A missile barrage into Russia proper launched Saturday, December 30, from Ukraine killed upwards of 20 Russian civilians.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the official Russian news agency TASS that the United Kingdom is behind Ukraine’s attack on Belgorod, Russia, that killed the civilians. She said:

“Great Britain is behind the terror attack, as it, in coordination with the United States, is inciting the Kiev regime to terrorist actions as it understands that Ukraine’s counteroffensive has failed. London, as the Ukrainian presidential office representatives have recently said, has banned the Kiev regime from holding talks with the Russia side, staking on a ‘victory on the battlefield.’”

She added that:

“With not a single chance to improve the Ukrainian army’s deplorable situation ‘on the ground,’ the Anglo-Saxons have taken on the tactic of terror attacks on civilians.”

She said that the attack on Belgorod will be the focus of a United Nations Security Council meeting, which has been requested by Russia, adding:

“Responsibility for the terror attack rests on EU states, which continue to supply weapons to Kiev’s terrorists who are using cluster munitions against civilians.”

