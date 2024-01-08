German Farmers Stage Largest Protest Ever, Blocking Roads All Over the Country – Movement Opposes Climate Alarmist Policies and End to Subsidies

Farmers won’t accept the ‘planned famine’ engineered by Scholz’s inane climate alarmist policies.

German farmers are staging their largest-ever protest, with thousands of tractors blocking roads across Germany, including in the capital, Berlin.

The farmers are demanding that the government abandon plans to cancel agricultural benefits.

The rallies are expected to last a full week, and among the first demonstrations across the country, several hundred tractors and other vehicles gathered in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.

A candlelight vigil is scheduled for 11 p.m.

Deutsche Welle reported:

“Farmers are demonstrating against plans by Germany’s government under Chancellor Olaf Scholz for the suspension of agricultural subsidies. The governing coalition is made up of Scholz’s Social Democrats (SPD), the Greens and the neoliberal Free Democrats (FDP). On Thursday, the government announced that it would walk back some of the planned cuts to subsidies, which the German Farmers’ Association (DBV) considers to be an insufficient measure.”

A spokesperson for the German Interior Ministry warned that ‘anti-state and far-right elements’ could attempt to use the protests to further their own interests.

Other officials tried to fear monger the participants of the movement.

“Finance Minister Christian Lindner of the FDP urged farmers to ‘turn around’, adding that agriculture was a ‘highly-subsidized sector’, according to der Spiegel. The conservative opposition coalition CDU/CSU, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) and the right-wing populist Free Voters have expressed their support for the farmers’ protests.”

Major transport disruptions are happening due to the demonstrations. From the eastern state of Brandenburg up until the northern city-state of Hamburg, many localities warned of the possibility of traffic chaos.

In all the abundant MSM coverage, never it is mentioned the anti-globalist nature of the movement, rejecting the deranged crackdown on fertilizer use, as well as the targeting of over 3,000 farms to comply with the Climate Alarmist policies of the floundering Scholz coalition.

Read more:

Associated Press reported:

“Farmers blocked highway access roads in parts of Germany Monday and snarled traffic elsewhere with their tractors, launching a week of protests against a government plan to scrap tax breaks on diesel used in agriculture. Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s unpopular three-party coalition infuriated farmers last month by drawing up plans to abolish a car tax exemption for farming vehicles and the diesel tax breaks. The proposals were part of a package to fill a 17-billion-euro ($18.6-billion) hole in the 2024 budget.”

The government on Thursday retreated partially in its intentions, promising to retain the car tax exemption, and to phase the cuts in the diesel tax breaks over three years.

The German Farmers’ Association still insists on the plans being reversed fully.

“In some areas, farmers used tractors to block entry roads to highways early Monday. There was disruption due to convoys of tractors in and around some cities, too. Production at a Volkswagen auto plant in Emden in northwestern Germany was stopped because access roads were blocked, preventing employees from getting to work, German news agency dpa reported.”

Failing Chancellor Scholz’s spokesperson, Steffen Hebestreit, defended the government’s actions. ‘There is no consideration inside the government of changing anything else about this’, he said.

“The budget revamp that included the disputed cuts was required after Germany’s highest court annulled an earlier decision to repurpose 60 billion euros (almost $66 billion) originally meant to cushion the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic for measures to help combat climate change and modernize the country. The maneuver fell afoul of Germany’s strict self-imposed limits on running up debt. On top of potential disruption caused by the farmers’ protests, travelers in Germany face a nearly three-day strike later this week by a union representing many of the country’s train drivers, which is stepping up its action against state-owned railway operator Deutsche Bahn in an unrelated dispute over working hours and pay.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@eva.vlaar)

Read more: