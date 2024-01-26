Georgia Senate Ethics Committee Passes Bill to Remove Raffensperger from Board of Elections – And Grant the Board Authority to Investigate Him

Via Behizy: The Georgia Senate Ethics Committee has passed a bill that would remove Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger from the Board of Elections and grant the board authority to investigate him for election law violations

The bill will be voted on by the full senate in the coming weeks and should pass both houses easily.

The bill would also allow the BOE to investigate local election officials as well. More importantly, the Board would have the power to hire their own investigators as opposed to relying on the Secretary of State’s office to do so.

Via George Behizy.

Senator Max Burns chairs the Senate Ethics Committee.

