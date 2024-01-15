The Gateway Pundit Exclusive: Tim Cramer Questions Vivek Ramaswamy in Iowa About Trump’s Attack on Truth Social (VIDEO)

Social media sensation Tim Cramer traveled to Iowa this past weekend to cover the Iowa Republican Caucus for The Gateway Pundit. President Trump is heavily favored in Monday’s contest, the first in the nation. Democrats will not be voting or caucusing on Monday unless they infiltrate the Republican caucuses to help out a lesser candidate.

On Sunday, Tim Cramer was able to speak with Vivek Ramaswamy in Davenport, Iowa.

Tim asked Vivek about what his message would be to those still on the fence in the Hawkeye State.

Tim then asked Vivek about President Trump’s Truth Social post about him.

Vivek told Tim, “I think his campaign advisors, the managerial class around him was probably a little bit off the mark with him on that strategy. I think the truth is friendly fire is not helpful but I’m not going to be criticizing him, he’s a good president and I respect his accomplishments for this country and I will continue to respect that.”

See the full clip by Tim Cramer for The Gateway Pundit below.