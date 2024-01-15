Fully Vaxxed and Boosted “All My Children” Actor Dies Suddenly at Age 50 – COVID Suspected as Cause of Death

A “fully healthy” middle-aged actor passed away far too soon, leaving his beloved fiancé devastated.

As TMZ reported, “All My Children” actor Alec Musser died suddenly Friday night at his home in Del Mar, CA. He was just 50 years old.

Musser’s fiancé Paige Press revealed that he was suffering from “a severe case of COVID” despite being fully vaccinated and boosted, as Fox News noted. She suspects COVID was Musser’s cause of death.

Press mourned Musser’s passing on her Instagram page:

He was a very healthy person. I mean he took exceptional care of his body and what went into it. He’d eat some cookies and that was the worst thing I ever saw him do. Alec was a wonderful man. He was the best fiancé. The best dog dad. Very kind-hearted person. Seeing how many messages and people have reached out to me from his childhood…In the last couple of days, people I’ve never even met, sending me photos from him from high school and when he was in there wedding. He was so loved and touched by so many people.

Star actor and comedian Adam Sandler, who worked with Musser on the movie “Grown Ups,” released the following statement on social media mourning Musser’s tragic death.

I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Sandler (@adamsandler)

Musser appeared on “All My Children” for 43 episodes between 2005 and 2007. As the New York Post reported, Musser secured the role after winning the second season of the SOAPnet original series “I Wanna Be a Soap Star.”

He went on to star in movies and TV shows such as Desperate Housewives,” “Road to the Altar,” and the aforementioned “Grown Ups.”

Musser was also a model in addition to acting. He traveled all over the world and modeled for prominent clients such as Gianfranco Ferré, GQ, Cosmopolitan, Men’s Health, Speedo, and Target.

Born in New York City in 1973, Musser moved to California after graduating from the Westminster School in Simsbury, Connecticut and attended the University of San Diego.