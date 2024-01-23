Four Republicans Join Democrats — Back Crushing Energy Tax on America’s Poor and Middle Class

While you were sleeping Senate Republicans, led by Senator James Lankford from Oklahoma announced plans for a mass amnesty and open border plan with Democrats. Under their plan the US border would be essentially eliminated for good, up to 5,000 illegals will be allowed to walk into the US every day and receive taxpayer-funded benefits and mass amnesty would take place. What’s not to love?
Also last week four Republican Senators voted to back the Democrat’s crushing energy tax on America’s poor and middle class.
Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Sen. John Boozmen (R-AR), Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Sen. Cynthia Loomis (R-WY) joined Democrats to support the bill and make sure that working American families will suffer more in the future. Of course, they played this as a way to save the planet from imaginary global warming.
These people hate you.
Remember their names. Remember their faces.
Bizpac Review reported:
Last Thursday, the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works reported legislation (the Prove It Act) that sets the stage and lays the foundation to impose a carbon dioxide tax on American families, workers, and consumers.
This new energy tax was voted out of committee 14-5, with four Republicans — Senator Kevin Cramer (from North Dakota, an energy producing state), Senator John Boozman (Arkansas), Senator Graham (South Carolina), and, most inexplicably, Senator Cynthia Lummis (from Wyoming, another state that produces energy) — joining ten Democrats to create this new tax.
Five Republicans, led by Senator Capito from West Virginia, voted against the new energy tax.
Like all energy taxes, this one will fall hardest on the poor, the elderly, those on fixed incomes, and local institutions that have limited budgets, like schools and hospitals.
The legislation sponsors, which include Senator Cramer, have tried to disguise the actual intention of the legislation — which is to increase the price of energy and everything grown, made, or transported with energy in an attempt to address global warming — with propaganda about being tough on our trade competitors, including China.