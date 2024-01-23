Four Republicans Join Democrats — Back Crushing Energy Tax on America’s Poor and Middle Class

While you were sleeping Senate Republicans, led by Senator James Lankford from Oklahoma announced plans for a mass amnesty and open border plan with Democrats. Under their plan the US border would be essentially eliminated for good, up to 5,000 illegals will be allowed to walk into the US every day and receive taxpayer-funded benefits and mass amnesty would take place. What’s not to love?

Also last week four Republican Senators voted to back the Democrat’s crushing energy tax on America’s poor and middle class.

Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Sen. John Boozmen (R-AR), Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Sen. Cynthia Loomis (R-WY) joined Democrats to support the bill and make sure that working American families will suffer more in the future. Of course, they played this as a way to save the planet from imaginary global warming.

These people hate you.

Remember their names. Remember their faces.

Bizpac Review reported: