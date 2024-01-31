Former Trump Admin Official in Critical Condition After Being Shot During a Carjacking Spree in D.C.

Mike Gill, a prominent Republican figure and former Chief Operating Officer of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) during Donald Trump’s administration, was critically injured in a violent carjacking incident in Washington, D.C., on Monday night, the Daily Wire reported.

Gill was attacked while waiting in his car to pick up his wife from her office on K Street, a bustling area just blocks away from the White House, at approximately 5:45 pm, ABC7 News reported.

“We can confirm that Mike Gill was the victim of the shooting at the 900 block of K Street Northwest on Monday evening and is in critical condition,” Erica Richardson, a spokesperson for the Gill family, told The Daily Wire.

Eyewitness Yolanda Douglas described the harrowing scene, where Gill’s wife discovered him injured after he had called her downstairs. “Oh my God, that’s my husband,” she exclaimed upon finding him.

The assailant, after shooting Gill, continued the rampage, committing at least two more carjackings and one attempted carjacking, one of which resulted in another victim’s death.

The carjacking trail led to Prince George’s County, Maryland, where law enforcement eventually confronted the suspect. The individual, engaged in a shootout with Maryland State Police, was later killed by the police.

Police later identified the victim as 35-year-old Alberto Vasquez Jr.

Here is a timeline of the events as described by ABC7 News:

5:45 p.m. Monday: Location: 900 block of K Street Northwest

Event: The suspect entered a parked vehicle and shot the driver, critically injuring them. The victim is identified as Mike Gill. Around 7:05 p.m.: Location: 1000 block of 3rd Street NE

Event: Attempted carjacking by the suspect, but was unsuccessful. Around 7:17 p.m.: Location: 1200 block of 3rd Street and N Street NE

Event: Reports of a shooting. The suspect shot a man and stole his 2016 gray Chrysler 200 with D.C. tags. The victim later died. The vehicle was later recovered in Takoma Park. Post 7:17 p.m.: Event: The suspect committed multiple other carjackings, including a Toyota Camry. 11:23 p.m.: Location: University Park in Prince George’s County

Event: Carjacking of a blue Nissan Rogue from a rideshare driver. The suspect hit the victim in the head with a gun and stole the Nissan. The victim was not seriously hurt. Around 2:30 a.m.: Location: Near Rt. 198 exit on I-95 South in Laurel

Event: The suspect shot at the windshield of a trooper’s vehicle. No one was hit. Around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday: Location: Near DC 295, close to Exit 1

Event: The suspect drove past a D.C. police officer, shot the door of the officer’s vehicle, and drove away. The officer was not injured. Around 4:30 a.m.: Location: New Carrollton

Event: Police located the Nissan Rogue. An officer-involved shooting occurred.

Gill, appointed in 2016 as the Republican member of D.C.’s Board of Elections, served until July 2020. His notable career includes roles as COO of the CFTC, Chief of Staff to CFTC Chairman Christopher Giancarlo, and a significant part in regulatory reform, according to Daily Wire.

Mr. Gill’s family sent FOX 5’s Shomari Stone the following statement: