CNN commentator Van Jones is publicly recommending that “uninspiring, fragile” Joe Biden should lock down in his basement during the 2024 election cycle.

During an establishment media roundtable on the ratings-challenged news channel, the subtext of which was liberal anxiety over a second Donald Trump presidency, the former Obama administration “green jobs czar” suggested that Biden should default back to his limited-carbon-footprint 2020 campaign strategy.

Instead, he should let acolytes do the talking.

“If I were Biden, I would stay hidden, and I’ll tell you why. He doesn’t inspire confidence, and he’s not a great messenger for himself,” Van Jones said on Tuesday night when the panel was metaphorical handwringing over Trump’s New Hampshire primary win.

In a departure from reality, Jones, went on to praise Biden’s handling of the economy — this despite the ongoing cost-of-living crisis in America prompted by Democrat’s big-spending legislation and hostility to domestic energy independence.

“He has done a tremendous job for this economy. Union members, union leaders have — are racking up win after win. They should be put forward. There are clean-energy executives in red states that are putting people to work,” the far-left activist claimed.

Even CNN's Van Jones is telling Biden to stay in the basement. "If I were Biden, I would stay hidden. He doesn't inspire confidence. He's not a great messenger for himself."

In a somewhat more rational assertion, Jones seemed to acknowledge that Biden is not up to the job of campaigning, although still harping on the odd economy claim.

“There’s something wrong with this campaign where we are somehow expecting Joe Biden — frankly, he hid during the last campaign — to just somehow come out and be Flash Gordon and save his own campaign. The people who are benefiting from the Biden economy — and they exist — should be empowered to speak.”

Former Obama campaign guru David Axelrod prompted Jones remarks by likening the upcoming campaign to rhetorical “trench warfare.”

Although the presumptive nominees of both parties are roughly in the same age bracket, the difference in vitality between the two men couldn’t be more stark.

As a follow-up to 2016, high-energy President Trump barnstormed tirelessly across the country in 2020, while Biden mostly chilled out in his Delaware mansion.

As the incumbent, Biden often appears unable to speak, walk, or process his surroundings.

With worries about electability, various Democrats and some of their friends in corporate news outlets have passive-aggressively implied that Biden should retire at the end of his current term, which appears to be an acknowledgement that Biden’s public appearances damage his re-election chances.

For what it’s worth, a New York Times/Siena College poll of about 3,600 registered voters between Oct. 22 – Nov. 3 found that 71 percent of those surveyed thought that Biden, 81, is too old to be president; almost two thirds concluded that he lacks the mental sharpness to get the job done.

As the POTUS, he is functioning more or less like a rubber-stamping absentee landlord, with Obama holdovers actually setting the agenda.

Given Biden’s cognitive challenges, rumors have emerged that the Democratic hierarchy might replace Biden with Michelle Obama at their convention, thus allowing the party to bypass Vice President Kamala Harris while still placating its identity politics cohort.

Elsewhere during the segment, while damning former President Trump with faint praise, as the adage goes, Van Jones warned his liberal colleagues on the set (which included “conservative” political analyst Scott Jennings), and by extension progressives around the country, that the GOP is “not afraid” of running against “fragile” Biden.

“Part of what we’re looking at as Trump’s strength, his resilience, is really a reflection of Biden’s fragility,” Jones asserted.

Van Jones tries to warn his fellow Democrats that they’re putting up an incredibly weak candidate.

Van Jones tries to warn his fellow Democrats that they're putting up an incredibly weak candidate.

"Trump's strength, his resilience is really a reflection of Biden's fragility. Republicans are not afraid of Joe Biden…even with 978 felonies he's still neck and neck with Biden."



Last summer, Jones was reportedly forced out from the board of a Jeff Bezos-funded, woke nonprofit called Dream.org that Jones founded over disagreements with other board members, as well as financial issues.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.