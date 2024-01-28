Former Intelligence Officer Believes He Discovered Amelia Earhart’s Missing Plane

One of the plaguing mysteries among aviators today is what happened to Amelia Earhart and her plane after she disappeared without a trace in 1937.

Former Air Force Intelligence Officer Tony Romeo has been trying to crack the longtime mystery of Earnart’s plane whereabouts, and a recent sonar image snapped by Romeo reveals he may be close to cracking the longtime mystery.

Romeo, the founder of the exploration company Deep Sea Vision, deployed a drone 16,500 under the ocean in Tarawa, Kiribati, in an attempt to find Earhart’s plane.

The drone captured sonar images that were the same shape as a Lockheed Electra, the same model plane Earhart flew during her last flight.

Romeo didn’t want to give any false hope and shared, “I’m not saying we found her,” but made it clear he remains very optimistic and plans to do a secondary search in the near future to see if sonar images can pick up the plane’s tail number.

Plane-shaped sonar image may be vital clue in Amelia Earhart mystery, adventurer says https://t.co/Qv3SY4ci8P pic.twitter.com/ja0vmmhHK2 — New York Post (@nypost) January 27, 2024

Per The New York Post:

For dozens of explorers, Amelia Earhart is the one who got away — seemingly permanently. However, a commercial real estate investor from Charleston, South Carolina, believes he might finally have found a vital piece of the 87-year-old puzzle. The pioneering female aviator, a household name at the time, disappeared with her flight navigator on what was to be a record-setting trip around the world in 1937. Despite many attempts and millions of dollars spent over nine decades, neither Earhart’s remains nor the wreckage of her plane have ever definitively been located. But Tony Romeo, a pilot and a former US Air Force intelligence officer who sold all his commercial properties to pay for his search, told The Wall Street Journal he thinks he found part of Earhart’s plane resting on the ocean floor.