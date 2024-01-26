Former FBI Chiefs Sound Alarm in Urgent Memo to Congress: Warning of Imminent Threat from Military-Aged Men Poised for Invasion from Hostile Nations

A group of former high-ranking FBI officials has issued an alarming memo to key government leaders, signaling a dire threat to national security.

They know what is coming.

The memo, addressed to top Congressional leaders and committees, outlines a potential invasion of the United States by military-aged men from various global regions, some from countries hostile to U.S. interests.

The memo, signed by retired FBI officials with extensive experience in counterterrorism and national security, have expressed grave concerns about the invasion unfolding within the U.S. borders due to Biden’s open border policies.

The influx, they argue, is not through conventional means but rather by individuals crossing into the country largely unchecked. The memo emphasizes the alarming shift in demographics of those crossing the southern boundary since 2021, highlighting an increase in young, single adult males, some from countries designated as State Sponsors of Terror.

The concern is intensified by the recent Hamas terror attack on Israel on October 7th, which the memo suggests could inspire similar attacks within the United States. The officials warn of the possibility of these individuals carrying out attacks, citing their unknown backgrounds, intentions, and allegiances.

The memo calls for urgent action to address this perceived threat. It suggests that the nation’s traditional security measures are being circumvented and underscores the need for immediate and coordinated efforts by the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, and the Intelligence Community.

The former officials urge Congress to give this issue greater attention and take decisive steps to secure the borders and identify individuals who have entered the country illegally.

The memo is signed by several retired high-ranking FBI officials, including:

Kevin R. Brock, former Assistant Director of the Directorate of Intelligence and Principal Deputy Director of the National Counterterrorism Center.

Chris Swecker, former Assistant Director of the Criminal Investigative Division.

Timothy J. Healy, former Director of the Terrorist Screening Center.

Mark Morgan, former Assistant Director of the Training Division, Acting Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, and Chief of the U.S. Border Patrol.

Jody Weis, former Special Agent in Charge, Philadelphia, and Superintendent of the Chicago Police Department.

William Gavin, former Assistant Director of the Inspection Division.

Ruben Garcia Jr., former Executive Assistant Director of the Criminal, Cyber, Response, and Services Branch.

David Szady, former Assistant Director of the Counterintelligence Division.

David Mitchell, former Special Agent in Charge, Milwaukee, Commissioner of Safety, Tennessee, and Director of Homeland Security, Tennessee.

Timothy McNally, former Assistant Director of the Los Angeles Division.

Read the full letter below:

The United States is Facing a New and Imminent Danger As former senior executives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation with deep experience combatting dangers to the nation, we write to express our concern about a current, specific threat that may be one of the most pernicious ever to menace the United States. The danger arises from the nature of the threat itself. Wars and espionage and bombings and riots are sadly familiar delivery systems of instability, intimidation, and insecurity. The country has faced these and more throughout its history and has held together, though not without struggle. The threat we call out today is new and unfamiliar. In its modern history the U.S. has never suffered an invasion of the homeland and, yet, one is unfolding now. Military aged men from across the globe, many from countries or regions not friendly to the United States, are landing in waves on our soil by the thousands — not by splashing ashore from a ship or parachuting from a plane but rather by foot across a border that has been accurately advertised around the world as largely unprotected with ready access granted. It would be difficult to overstate the danger represented by the presence inside our borders of what is comparatively a multi-division army of young single adult males from hostile nations and regions whose background, intent, or allegiance is completely unknown. They include individuals encountered by border officials and then possibly released into the country, along with a shockingly high estimate of “gotaways” — meaning those who have entered and evaded – apprehension. In light of such a daunting, unprecedented penetration by uninvited foreign actors, it is reasonable to assert that the country possesses dramatically diminished national security at this time. The nation’s military and laws and other natural protective barriers that have provided traditional security in the past have been thoroughly circumvented over the past three years. In 2021, the demographics of those crossing the porous southern boundary started to shift. Young men from around the world traveling alone and holding questionable motivations dramatically increased in number to become the most common profile of those breaching the nation’s borders. A startling number have been found on the terrorist watchlist or are from countries designated as State Sponsors of Terror distinctly unfriendly to the United States. This is particularly alarming in light of the Hamas terror attack on Israel last October 7. Trending: OUTRAGEOUS! Demon Clinton Judge Lewis Kaplan Introduces Trump to Witness Stand: He ‘Inserted Fingers Into E. Jean Carroll’s Vagina’ Those of us who have fought terrorism know that, historically, successful terror attacks invite : mimicry. We know, as well, that terror leaders intentionally cultivate throngs of young men possessing a certain easily-manipulated personality type to carry out atrocities. It is stark to say so, but having a large number of young males now within our borders who could begin attacking gatherings of unarmed citizens, in imitation of 10/7 and at the behest of a foreign terror group, must be considered a distinct possibility. We would be remiss not to call out this potentially grave threat in the most direct terms. The warning lights are blinking. And yet, this very real concern does not seem to be getting the focus it logically deserves. The Director of the FBI has correctly assessed an elevated threat level since 10/7. But relatively little discussion has followed highlighting unsecured borders as a significant cause of this increasingly dangerous environment. It is a troubling concern that needs illumination, not avoidance. Any violation of the nation’s immigration laws increases risks, but the surge in numbers of single, military aged males descending upon American cities and towns is alarming and perilous. Additionally, they are not just from terror linked regions, but from China and Russia as well — hostile adversaries of the U.S. with aspirations to devastate national infrastructure. For these reasons, elements of this recent surge are likely no accident or coincidence. These men are potential operators in what appears to be an accelerated and strategic penetration, a soft invasion, designed to gain internal access to a country that cannot be invaded militarily in order to inflict catastrophic damage if and when enemies deem it necessary. This new reality, this “never seen before” threat deserves greater attention. The borders need to be secured against these young men and those already here illegally must be identified and removed without delay. This will take the coordinated, cooperative efforts of the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and the rest of the Intelligence Community to achieve. We encourage these actions and much greater Congressional attention to this threat. The country has been invaded, an invasion that will continue as long as the nation’s enemies perceive, it will be tolerated. Until it is stopped, the United States is extraordinarily less safe and secure. Knowing all of this, it would be a shameful travesty if some terrible attack, a preventable attack, were to occur against innocent Americans or the infrastructure that keeps the nation safe and functioning. The government will have failed grievously in its duty to protect.

Despite the grave warnings outlined in the memo from former FBI officials, the Biden regime and the Supreme Court want our border open to illegal immigrants.