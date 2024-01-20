“F**k These Cops, He Wouldn’t Move!” – Deranged New York Woman Runs Over Police Officer to Teach Him a “Lesson” and is NOT Charged with Attempted Murder (VIDEO)

A deranged woman was caught on tape deliberately running over an NYPD Officer in Manhattan Wednesday afternoon. But she is not being charged with murder despite bragging about how she wanted to teach him a “lesson.”

As The New York Post reported, 24-year-old Sahara Dula was driving her black Lexus the wrong way on the Upper East Side while high on marijuana when she slammed into the NYPD officer.

The incident occurred minutes after police responded to an unrelated robbery at a high-end clothing store on the Upper East Side.

The footage shows Dula, who is ironically a college criminal justice graduate, driving her Lexus in the wrong direction on Park Avenue near East 71st Street around 4:30 p.m., as the Post notes. The road was closed so police could investigate the robbery mentioned above.

One of the officers is walking up to Dula’s vehicle to force her into the correct lane. But Dula instead slams the gas and strikes the cop directly, causing him to roll up onto the hood of her Lexus and land on the street.

Officers come to their comrade’s aid as he lies on the ground in agony. The fallen officer suffered a broken leg and bruising on multiple areas of his body as a result of the incident, according to the Post.

After her horrific assault, Dula bragged that she hit the cop on purpose because he would not move and needed to be taught a lesson.

I told the cop I wanted to go straight, and he wouldn’t move, so I hit him. I did it on purpose. F**k these cops, he wouldn’t move! F**k these cops, it’s a lesson to him, and hopefully he doesn’t want to be a cop anymore.

Dula also admitted she was smoking weed, according to Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Lucy Shephard.

Despite her sick and reckless actions, Dula was not charged with attempted murder. The Post revealed Dula was instead charged with first-degree attempted assault, attempted aggravated assault upon a police officer, second-degree assault, second-degree reckless endangerment, and operating a vehicle while ability impaired by drugs and reckless driving.

Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Hendry released a statement expressing that he could not understand why Dula was not charged with attempted murder.