FBI Arrests Transgender ‘Nazi Dominatrix from Hell’ Who Posted Social Media Messages Threatening Jews, ‘Transphobes,’ and More – Agency Portrays Him as a Right-Wing Terrorist

The FBI last week arrested a trans person referred to as a “Nazi Dominatrix from Hell” after discovering he posted about going out in a “blaze of glory” while making threatening comments about multiple ethnic groups and those who objected to his lifestyle. Unsurprisingly, the agency is portraying him as a right-wing terrorist.

As the Daily Wire reported Monday, 56-year-old Elizabeth Ballesteros West of Cottage Grove, Oregon, a biological male who identifies as female, was charged last Friday with making interstate threats based on the September 26 Facebook post to the group “Trans Woman Support Group,” which came as he said he believed he was about to be fired and was tired of “transphobic a**holes. The post also showed two guns.

I’m too old to keep looking for jobs and I’ve had it up to here being bullied by trans phobic assholes I am left with no alternative,” West wrote, “I’ve been preparing for this moment for a long time at least then I’ll be remember. I have no family no friends. So there really isn’t any point living any more?”

Officers found West with 16 rifles, 11 handguns, tens of thousands of ammunition rounds, and gun accessories. According to the court affidavit, he also had 48 drawings and a composition notebook called Black Shadow Journal.

The Daily Wire notes these drawings showed a superhero wielding a sword. He stabs, hangs, mutilates, and kills men, most of whom he refers to as ‘n**gers.’ One image is titled ‘That’s Ms. Wolf to you! The Man SlayerQueen of the under world.

The FBI had previously interviewed West in September but failed to make an arrest then. Instead, the Daily Wire revealed agents waited months later after checks of his social media exhibited racial hatred towards black people, immigrants, and Jews.

His X biography describes himself as “A Nazi dominatrix from Hell, who is tired of the blackening of America and Europe and ready to stand up to the Black orcs and the Jewish Wizards.”

West’s hatred toward minority groups comes from his embrace of left-wing gender ideology. For example, he detests black people because they often “misgender” him. He also loathes immigrants because he learned one on Oregon’s public healthcare plan got free transgender surgery, while West would have to pay for his gender surgery.

Despite these facts, the FBI characterized him in the affidavit as a right-wing terrorist. The affidavit references “far-right terror,” “white supremacy,” and “alt-right extremism.”

After months of monitoring, FBI agents arrested West on January 9 after being alerted of a gun purchase as the Daily Wire reported. The justification the FBI used to charge him was the transgenderism-fueled Facebook post from September.

The agency had called West pretending to work for the electric company to get confirmation of his address, then subpoenaed X for confirmation that it was his account. This was despite the affidavit not alleging that any of the racist X posts were crimes.

According to federal agents and court records, West is being held at the Lane County Jail. The investigation remains ongoing.