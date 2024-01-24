Gassy Passenger Reportedly Forces American Airlines Plane to Make U-Turn

In a bizarre incident on an American Airlines flight from Phoenix to Austin, a gassy passenger’s disruptive behavior reportedly caused the plane to return to the gate, resulting in his removal, People reported.

According to a Reddit post by user Glamgalatx on the Austin Subreddit, the flight was disrupted by a man who not only passed gas but also vocally drew attention to his actions in a manner that disturbed fellow passengers.

The Reddit user provided a detailed account of the events that unfolded on the flight:

Person removed from flight Phoenix to Austin, kinda funny story This past Sunday I was on a direct American flight from Phoenix to Austin and I was seated near the row where this situation occurred. I’m simply sharing this because it’s somewhat entertaining, and no I did not film anything. Before most people had boarded, I observed that this man was audibly disgruntled about something, maybe hungover, rough day idk, but as soon as he sat down he was grumbling about something under his breath, like “fucking hell” or something. Several minutes pass and majority of people are seated but we still hadn’t left the gate. I overhear him loudly say “You thought that was rude? Well how about this smell” and farted. Idk what provoked that comment, and while kinda funny to overhear, it was uncalled for especially coming from a grown man on an airplane nonetheless. The ppl seated immediately near him were ladies seemingly minding their own business. I didn’t catch anyone’s response to that but the guy seated next to me and I exchanged smiles and shook our heads. It’s early evening and several people are having snacks or eating food (I don’t enjoy the smell of food on a plane, but it’s none of my business if people want to eat). The man who just purposefully farted moments ago decides to loudly and condescendingly say “yeah, everybody let’s just eat the smelliest food possible all at the same time”. A guy in the row over replied, “if you don’t like it you can fly private” to which fartman says “that’s so fucking rude”, and another person nearby chimes in “I think we’d all agree you’re the rude one here.” Fartman replies something like “that’s just so low class” and the other guy rebuttals with “well you’re back here in economy with the rest of us” lol. There were flight attendants nearby who stepped in and said “that’s enough” to fartman and moved on. The plane is finally taxiing towards the runway but comes to a stop. An announcement comes over saying “apologies for the interruption but we are returning to the gate, we will give you more info when we have it.” We get back to the gate and a flight attendant comes back and informs fartman that he will not be staying on this flight. He simply replies, “I don’t understand” and she tells him they’ll talk about it off the plane. He gets up, grabs his bag and quietly exits the plane. We all breathed a sigh of relief when he was removed, I think most ppl were on edge about what he may say or do next. The trip was only delayed by 15-30 minutes, so all in all I think American handled it swiftly.

This peculiar incident has caught the attention of various social media users and news outlets. The Post has reportedly reached out to American Airlines for an official statement regarding the incident.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that a Delta flight from Atlanta, Georgia to Barcelona, Spain had to turn around mid-flight. The reason? A passenger onboard suffered from an extreme bout of diarrhea, creating what the pilots called a “biohazard” situation.

An unidentified man “had diarrhea all the way through the plane.” A viral video showed that the excrement was literally down the “entire” aisle.