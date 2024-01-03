EXPLOSIVE REPORT: VIDEO Reveals Georgia 2020 Voter Rolls – Dirtier than Ever! – Tens of Thousands of Ineligible Addresses Cast Votes in 2020!

Guest post by Jay Valentine at Omega4America.com

** You can watch the video presentation here.

Georgia Video 1 Voter Registrations from Omega 4 America on Vimeo.

Why are every state’s election rolls so dirty – housing tens of thousands of ineligible voters?

The reason is voter rolls are never reconciled against other data.

Every U.S. corporation must reconcile its financial statements.

Cash flow statements must reconcile with the income statement and balance sheet – transparency comes via comparison with known points of reference.

Election voter rolls reconcile against NOTHING!

Thus, in every state, there are active voters older than Abraham Lincoln – still voting and registering in recent years. Alabama and Kansas for sure!

Working with the Georgia election integrity team for months, Fractal developed an integrated Fractal database of ALL available Georgia election records for 2020.

These were reconciled against multiple other databases to determine ineligible addresses that cast a vote in 2020.

Georgia county governments generously provided detailed property tax information on every address in the major Georgia counties.

For the first time in history, voter rolls were reconciled – in real-time, from a phone – against property tax descriptions.

Death records, U.S. Postal change of address records, known address records, 911 address descriptions, and other databases – were compared – at 200 million transactions per second – showing ballots cast from locations where people were dead, had moved, or had multiple ballots cast in their names.

Instead of a dusty report nobody could comprehend, Fractal delivered a movie – starring ineligible addresses casting counted 2020 votes.

Anyone can now see this from their phone – in real-time.

The objective of this video is to demonstrate the wildly inaccurate Georgia voter rolls.

While this video is short, it could have shown tens of thousands of ineligible addresses casting votes in 2020.

Thousands of people voted from hotels, UPS boxes, RV parks and other transient addresses – years after they registered.

The question remains – who cast those ballots?

Thousands of official voter record addresses were incorrect with the wrong Zip code and other anomalies.

Did mail-in ballots collect at the Post Office for them?

The result of the Georgia Fractal system is the single largest integrated state election database ever built – currently with hundreds of millions of records – comparing voter rolls for 8 election dates – using time series analysis showing voter movement.

The team integrated the 2020 cast ballot database with the 2020 voter database – a digital recreation of the 2020 terrain.

With a single click, one can identify voters who voted in 2020 – yet were not on the voter roll!

For the first time, one can identify someone voting from a temporary address – like a church, RV Park, hotel or shelter – who has been having a ballot cast in their name for a decade.

Illegal aliens being registered can be determined with accuracy via time series analysis – measuring changes to voter rolls every week or month!

This can now be done BEFORE an ineligible person receives a legitimate ballot – not litigating afterward.

The Georgia Fractal system is now the foundation for the 2024 Georgia Undeliverable Ballot Database – the single source in Georgia of where ballots are likely to be mailed in 2024 but are unlikely to find an eligible voter.

The Georgia Fractal system adds more data every week.

The team is beginning an analysis of changes made by state officials to 2020 data – long after the election – and what impact that may have on some current news stories.

For 2024, cleaning voter rolls won’t cut it. Fractal shows in state after state bad actors put those phantoms right back on the voter roll.

The Undeliverable Ballot Database stops phantom ballots from going out in the first place – not litigating afterward

Jay Valentine can be contacted at Omega4America.com