EXCLUSIVE: Ultra MAGA Party and The Gateway Pundit Team Up for the Ultimate Joe Biden Campaign Video “4 More Years to Complete Destruction” …The REAL Biden Record

Despite his lack of campaign appearances and actual rallies, the legacy media is pushing the idea that Joe Biden is “running” for president in 2024. In 2020 Joe Biden was hiding in his basement. Today, Joe Biden is just hiding. He does not meet with Americans in public. He has no support.

After three years of utter destruction, financial decline, an ongoing border invasion, and contempt for the American public it is not clear what Joe is going to run on.

There has never been a more miserable candidate for president than Joe Biden.

Recently, Joe Biden released a campaign video to showcase his record.

Today, Max Evans at Ultra MAGA Party and Jim Hoft at The Gateway Pundit have joined together to release our remake of Joe Biden’s miserable three years of complete ruin.