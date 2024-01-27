EXCLUSIVE: NYC Court Drops Latest Epstein Documents – Includes Ghislaine Maxwell’s Testimony

In a recent development in the case between Virginia L. Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell, a transcript of a videotaped deposition of Ghislaine Maxwell taken in New York in 2016 was released on Friday.

The deposition, held at the law offices of Boies Schiller & Flexner, contains confidential information and has brought crucial details regarding the allegations and legal proceedings surrounding the case to the forefront.

Some key points:

Maxwell confirmed she began working for Epstein around 1992. Her role evolved over time, including overseeing construction projects and staffing for Epstein’s properties. Her active involvement decreased around 2002-2003, although she occasionally assisted Epstein till 2008-2009.

Throughout the deposition, Maxwell repeatedly denies recalling specific events or people. She claims she cannot remember introducing Virginia (presumably Virginia Giuffre) to Prince Andrew, nor can she recall Virginia staying at her London townhome or taking any trips that included her.

One of the critical sections of the deposition focuses on the year 2005, a period of significant interest due to allegations of the presence of underage girls at Epstein’s home. Maxwell’s responses during this line of questioning are notably guarded, with her lawyers frequently objecting to the form and foundation of the questions.

The questioning reveals that flight logs list initials corresponding to people who flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s plane, including “JE” for Jeffrey Epstein, “GM” for Ghislaine Maxwell, and others. Maxwell disputes the notion that her initials “GM” on the flight log always refer to her.

Maxwell is questioned about the frequency of flying with minors, particularly someone who was 17 years old. She states that she would not have known the ages of individuals on the flights.

Maxwell discusses the number of planes Jeffrey Epstein had and is uncertain about the specifics of his plane ownership after 2002-2003.

Maxwell is questioned about the use of travel agencies for booking flights, but no clear answer is provided in the provided excerpts.

