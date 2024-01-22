EXCLUSIVE: House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan Endorses America First Candidate Brandon Gill for TX-26

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan today endorses America First candidate Brandon Gill in the race for Texas’ 26th open Congressional District.

“Brandon Gill represents one of the best America First candidates for Congress. America and North Texas need a fighter like Gill to slash Washington spending, secure the Southern Border, and protect conservative values from Washington elites. In Congress, Brandon Gill will live by the principle of doing what you said you would do,” said Congressman Jim Jordan.

“Jim Jordan built the conservative movement that has fought against the broken status quo in Washington. As Chair of the House Judiciary Committee, Jordan is leading the impeachment inquiry into the Biden crime family’s crooked business deals and investigating Hunter Biden. It’s an honor to have Chairman Jordan’s support and I look forward to fighting the DC swamp alongside him in Congress,” said Brandon Gill.

Brandon Gill is also endorsed by President Donald Trump, Texas Reps. Ronny Jackson, Troy Nehls, the House Freedom Fund, and is the conservative candidate for Texas’ open 26th Congressional District.

Nearly $1.5 million has been raised in support of Brandon Gill’s candidacy for TX-26. Learn more about Brandon Gill here.