EVIL: Female Neighbor Caught on Video Gunning Down Beloved North Las Vegas Pastor in His Driveway in Front of His Wife and Children – Wife Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit

The final moments of a beloved father and 46-year-old Nick Davi, a pastor at Grace Point Church, have been revealed on tape as part of a wrongful death lawsuit filed by his wife, Sarah.

As FOX 5 Las Vegas reported, new court documents released Wednesday include a screenshot from a video taken by one of the pastor’s children, ages 12 and 15. They were inside the family’s car when their father was shot and killed in front of them.

The deadly shooting happened December 29, 2023, on Lookout Lodge Lane inside the gated Court of Aliante. Sarah was shot moments after Nick but managed to survive.

36-year-old Joe Junio, a neighbor of the Davis, is accused of killing Nick and was arrested at the crime scene. She has been charged with multiple crimes including murder, attempted murder, and child abuse.

According to documents reviewed by the Las Vegas Review-Journal , the incident occurred after Junio had feuded with Davis over the chickens and dogs she kept on her property.

Junio had allegedly harassed the family for weeks. This included throwing feces in their backyard, flooding their home, and issuing violent threats after Davis complained to the gated community’s homeowner’s association.

During one incident, Junio made a throat-slash gesture and told them they were next.

A fellow pastor of Grace Point Church, Ty Neal told FOX 5 Las Vegas that the Davis were terrorized to the point that had left their home and were staying elsewhere.

The lawsuit also claims the Homeowners Association (HOA) told Junio about those complaints. While HOA is not specifically named in the suit, the filing makes the following allegation: “The homeowner’s association knew or should have known that Defendant would likely perform violent actions against deceased and Plaintiff as a result of on-going association dispute.”

The suit further points out Junio did not have a license or permit to carry a firearm.

As of this writing, a GoFundMe for the Davi family has reached $90,249 of its $100,000 goal. Go here to learn more and donate.