Elon Musk Responds, “This Must End!” After Woke Johns Hopkins DEI Office Puts out “Hit List” Against Males, Whites, Christians, Mid-aged people, Able-bodied people, Middle & owning class, English-speaking people

Johns Hopkins Medicine’s Office of Diversity, Inclusion, and Health Equity (DEI) recently sparked outrage over a discriminatory “privilege list” ahead of MLK Day, which claims that nine “social identity groups” are the benefactors of “unearned benefits.”

Condemning whites, Christians, males, cis-gendered straight people, the able-bodied, middle class and property owners, the middle-aged, and English speakers, the newsletter reads, “Privilege is a set of unearned benefits given to people who are in a specific social group. Privilege operates on personal, interpersonal, cultural, and institutional levels, and it provides advantages and favors to members of dominant groups at the expense of members of other groups. In the United States, privilege is granted to people who have membership in one or more of these social identity groups.”

The letter continues, “Privilege is characteristically invisible to people who have it. People in dominant groups often believe they have earned the privileges they enjoy or that everyone could have access to these privileges if only they worked to earn them. In fact, privileges are unearned and are granted to people in the dominant groups whether they want those privileges or not, and regardless of their stated intent.”

Martin Luther King Jr. seemingly did not foresee this in his dream that all Americans “will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” Still, the university included this “social identities” judgment in their MLK Day celebration announcement.

This is coupled with the fact that the globalists and Marxists are forcing whites and other targeted groups into the minority, as has happened in California and now Texas, and replacing our national identity by flooding the open border with millions of non-English speaking illegal aliens — many of whom are military-aged men from adversarial or terrorist countries who did not come here to contribute to society.

Fox reports,

The @EndWokeness X account released an unearthed newsletter from Chief Diversity Officer Dr. Sherita H. Golden on the January 2024 issue of Monthly Diversity Digest. The message included “privilege” as the “Diversity Word of the Month” along with a series of descriptions considered “privileged.” After the message went viral, Golden sent out a new statement on Thursday retracting the newsletter and claimed it was not intended to offend anyone. “The newsletter included a definition of the word ‘privilege’ which, upon reflection, I deeply regret. The intent of the newsletter is to inform and support an inclusive community at Hopkins, but the language of this definition clearly did not meet that goal. In fact, because it was overly simplistic and poorly worded, it had the opposite effect of being exclusionary and hurtful to members of our community,” Golden wrote. “I retract and disavow the definition I shared, and I am sorry. I will ensure that future messages reflect our organizational values.”

At least she apologized and clarified her intent. Of course, the rules of cancel culture are different when it comes to all of the groups targeted by her newsletter.

Via @EndWokeness on X:

John Hopkins just sent out this hit list of people automatically guilty of “privilege” whether they know it or not: -Males

-Whites

-Christians

-Mid-aged people

-Able-bodied people

-Middle & owning class

-English-speaking people This message was emailed directly to employees… pic.twitter.com/xor1wjo17B — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 10, 2024

Elon Musk responded, calling for an end to the woke, anti-white, anti-abled, anti-straight, anti-cisgender, anti-male, anti-Christian, anti-middle class, anti-English speaking, and agist discrimination.