Elon Musk Praises Argentina’s Milei Pro-Capitalism Speech in Davos, Posts Erotic Meme in Celebration

New President for Argentina, Javier Milei made his first official trip abroad to Davos, Switzerland, to participate in the World Economic Forum meeting.

His fiery anti-socialism, pro capitalism speech is still resonating with conservatives all over the world.

On the X social media platform, billionaire Elon Musk made a point of praising Milei president with a ‘racy meme’.

Musk posted a image showing a naked couple in the motions of having sex — the man looking at a laptop screen while the woman sits on top.

The screen on his chest shows a shot of Argentine President Javier Milei’s instant-classic speech.

“’So hot [right now]’, Musk wrote in the caption.

New York Post reported:

“The meme is meant to convey the idea that Milei’s speech was stimulating to the point where it can act as an aphrodisiac.”

In his barn-burning remarks, Milei called on the Western world to embrace capitalism.

“’Today, I’m here to tell you that the Western world is in danger’, Milei said Wednesday in a special address in the Swiss resort town. ‘And it is in danger because those who are supposed to have to defend the values of the West are co-opted by a vision of the world that inexorably leads to socialism, and thereby to poverty’.”

Milei criticized ‘collectivist experiments’, the ‘root cause’ of the problems afflicting much of the world.

“’Socialism is a phenomenon that creates poverty’, he said, adding that ‘free enterprise capitalism is the only tool we have to end hunger and poverty’.

Musk, the owner of the [X] site formerly known as Twitter, called the speech a ‘good explanation of what makes countries more or less prosperous’.”

The libertarian leader explained how no country can exemplify this danger like Argentina.

Milei is facing Argentina’s worst economic crisis in decades, with an austerity package to tame annual inflation above 200%, build up foreign currency reserves and attract foreign investment.

“While he has moderated after a brash election campaign where he often wielded a chainsaw to reflect his plans to slash the size of the state, Milei has stood by some of his more extreme pledges including plans to eventually shut the central bank.”

So hot rn pic.twitter.com/K4YjoWmS8i — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 18, 2024

