Elon Musk Calls for Greater Election Security and Voter ID: ‘This is Insane’

Billionaire and Twitter/X owner, Elon Musk, is calling for greater election security and the requirement of voter ID, things that conservatives have been demanding for years now.

The consensus among people on the right is that relaxed voting laws, ballot harvesting and mail-in ballots were largely the reason why Biden was able to ‘win’ the 2020 election.

Musk is not necessarily a conservative, he is just embraces common sense, but this is one of the reasons why the left has turned on him.

Breitbart News reports:

Elon Musk Demands Election Security: Lack of Voter ID Laws ‘Insane’ X CEO Elon Musk is taking a public stand for stricter U.S. voting laws, calling for mandatory in-person voting requiring identification across all 50 states in multiple comments on his social media site. The tech mogul has recently made multiple posts on the matter, writing on Monday that it is “insane” to be able to vote without providing official identification. “In the USA, you don’t need [a] government-issued ID to vote, and you can mail in your ballot,” he wrote. “This is insane.”

See Musk’s tweet below:

In the USA, you don’t need government issued ID to vote and you can mail in your ballot. This is insane. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 8, 2024

Musk followed up with responses to his tweet:

We should require government ID and in-person voting (unless valid medical/ military/etc excuse), like other countries do or like if you want to buy beer — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2024

If elections are open for 16 hours, essentially everyone can vote — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2024

One person tried to claim that requiring voter ID is racist, a stupid argument that the left has made repeatedly.

It’s racist to claim that an adult is incapable of obtaining ID! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2024

Other countries that are less developed than the United States manage to conduct their elections in one day and announce the results immediately.

There is no reason why America can’t do the same.