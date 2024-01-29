Dr. Ben Carson Responds On Whether He Will Be Trump’s VP (VIDEO)

As President Trump dominates the primaries, one question still remains, and that’s ‘who will be Trump’s VP?’

Many names have been floating around as possible vice president picks for Trump, including Representative Elise Stefanik, Governor Kristi Noem, Senator Marco Rubio, Rep. Byron Donalds, and Dr. Ben Carson.

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo invited Carson on her show and asked the former HUD Secretary, “Has President Trump contacted you to be his VP?”

Carson responded, “I don’t want to talk about what we’ve talked about, but we’ve talked about what we can do to save this country and that we will work together to make sure that America remains America.”

WATCH:

New: Dr. Ben Carson responds to the question if he will be Trump’s VP in 2024. pic.twitter.com/hKfPYpJTLf — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) January 29, 2024

Per The Washington Examiner:

Dr Ben Carson was one of Trump’s most loyal cabinet members and didn’t back down when investigating election fraud.

Ben Carson As Trump’s VP Pick Would Be A Solid Choice. He Doesn’t Need Charisma Like Trump Because Trump Has Enough For Both Of Them. Trump Needs LOYALTY REMEMBER Carson Stayed Loyal To Trump Up To The Very Last Minute While Others Jumped Ship pic.twitter.com/ExqKepnRYY — Anthony Scott (@AnthonyScottTGP) November 30, 2023

Carson is also quite good at fundraising.

When he ran for President in 2016, Carson’s campaign created a small donor fundraising machine that was able to garner well over $80 million.