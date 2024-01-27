DOJ Says Andrew Cuomo Sexually Harassed at Least 13 Female State Employees

The Justice Department found that former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo at least 13 state employees.

Recall that in August 2021, Cuomo, a Democrat, was found to have sexually harassed multiple women, AG Letitia James announced after a 4-month investigation into the accusations.

According to NY AG Letitia James, Cuomo violated state and federal law.

James said Cuomo harassed current and former state employees and created a hostile work environment.

The 165-page report said Cuomo created a toxic work environment ‘rife with fear and intimidation, and helped enable harassment to occur and created a hostile work environment.’

Cuomo was forced out in 2021 after Letitia James released her report.

The Justice Department on Friday concluded that Cuomo sexually harassed at least 13 women.

