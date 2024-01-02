Dilbert Creator Scott Adams is Making Positive Predictions About 2024 (AUDIO)

Dilbert creator Scott Adams recently appeared on the Breitbart News podcast and made some positive predictions for the coming year.

In addition to the Dilbert comic strip, Adams is well known for his own podcast, Coffee With Scott Adams, as well as being one of the first people to predict that Trump would win in 2016.

Adams faced a cancel culture mob early in 2023, when some comments he made about race were taken wildly out of context. He is still working however, and has a very good outlook for the future.

From Breitbart News:

Scott Adams: 2024 ‘Will Be Surprising on the Upside’ Dilbert cartoonist Scott Adams says that 2024 is going to be “surprising on the upside,” rather than the grim year many observers expect. Adams appeared on the Breitbart News New Year Special on SiriusXM Patriot 125 over the New Year’s Eve weekend. “I know I feel like everything’s coming apart,” he said. “It feels like the wheels have completely come off the country, and it’s just going to crumble any moment. … That’s a fake feeling.” “There’s just a ton of stuff going right,” he said. He mentioned advances in technology, and said that everything from “loneliness” to “climate change” would be solved through innovation. He added that people were starting to see through the mainstream media, as well as ideological frameworks like ESG — environment, social, and governance — that are used to impose politics in the workplace. All of that portended a good year, he said.

Listen to the episode below:

Adams is still very active on Twitter/X.

In related news, Dogbert will be applying to be the new president of Harvard based on the strength of his three academic papers that were surprisingly easy to author. https://t.co/Se8WVbdpEa — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) December 31, 2023

What’s the Venn diagram of people who believe in climate catastrophe and the people who are most pro-mask-vaccine? Same people, mostly? — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) December 31, 2023

He is a funny guy.

