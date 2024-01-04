DEVELOPING: Multiple Victims in Shooting at High School in Perry, Iowa – Shooter Dead from Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound (VIDEO)

Perry, Iowa – A horrific act of senseless violence occurred at a high school in a small Iowa town Thursday.

As NBC News reported, there was an active shooter incident in Perry with police swarming the scene.

ABC News has confirmed there were multiple people injured in the attack. NBC reports the shooter is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Perry is a town of less than 8,000 people located about 40 miles from Des Moines, Iowa. Perry High School is part of the Perry Community School District, which serves approximately 1,785 students.

The Daily Mail reports that at least five ambulances, multiple police units, air ambulance helicopters, and firefighters swarmed the scene.

VIDEO:

BREAKING: Shooting with multiple victims reported at Perry High School in Perry, Iowa pic.twitter.com/XuvFzpId50 — Intel Point Alert (@IntelPointAlert) January 4, 2024

The Mail revealed that witnesses reported seeing crying students reuniting with parents near the entrance to the high school.

Students are now being evacuated, according to Mario Nawfal.

BREAKING: PERRY HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS BEING EVACUATED Students urgently evacuated from Perry High School, Iowa, after shooting; shooter’s status unknown, multiple victims reported. Perry is a small town of 7,900 residents. Source: K12ssdb https://t.co/9CA3uNDs2l pic.twitter.com/tsEGVCyGno — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 4, 2024

Victims of the shooting are being transported to MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center according to NBC News. The ATF and FBI have arrived on the scene to “assist” the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, which is the lead agency.

