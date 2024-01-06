DEVELOPING: Lloyd Austin Health Scare More Dire Than Pentagon Admits

In an appalling revelation, the Pentagon on Friday admitted Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday for four days following complications from elective surgery.

Secretary Austin spent four days in the ICU (intensive care unit) and his deputy had to take over his duties, according to NBC News.

The Pentagon still refuses to reveal details of Lloyd Austin’s health scare. It is unclear what the elective procedure was.

Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks – who was on leave and on vacation in Puerto Rico – had to take over Lloyd Austin’s duties.

Hicks “has maintained full communication with the DOD staff throughout,” the official said, according to NBC News. “She has monitored DOD’s day-to-day operations and conducted some routine business.”

NBC News reported:

Amid tensions in the Middle East, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was hospitalized, including spending four days in the intensive care unit, according to two senior administration officials. Austin was not able to perform his duties since New Year’s Day, a senior defense official said Friday. Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder told NBC News that Austin “resumed his full duties” on Friday evening. He remained hospitalized on Saturday. Details about what ailed him were unavailable. He remained hospitalized Friday evening, and it was unclear when he would be released, the source said. Austin was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday night for “complications following a recent elective medical procedure,” Ryder said in a statement Friday evening.

Meanwhile, Houthis are attacking vessels in the Red Sea and the US Navy is battling Yemeni-backed terrorists.

As TGP’s Kristinn Taylor reported last week, the Houthis have been launching missiles at merchant ships, boarding ships and attacking U.S. forces.

Sleep well, America.