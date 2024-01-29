Update: Biden DOJ Serves House Sergeant at Arms with Grand Jury Subpoena – House Democrat Under Investigation For Misusing Govt Money

Update: The Justice Department is investigating a House Democrat for misusing government money meant for personal security.

Biden’s Justice Department on Monday served the House Sergeant at Arms a grand jury subpoena for documents.

“House of Representatives Sergeant at Arms William McFarland announced his office was served a grand jury subpoena by the Justice Department, sparking a wave of theories on social media Monday afternoon,” Newsweek reported.

“McFarland formally notified House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, of a subpoena on Monday,” according to Newsweek.

“This is to notify you formally pursuant to rule 8 of the rules of the House of Representatives that the office of the sergeant at arms for the House of Representatives has been served with a grand jury subpoena for documents issued by the U.S. Department of Justice,” House Reading Clerk Susan Cole said on Monday.

Some speculated the grand jury subpoena is related to the January 6 Capitol protest.

“I am hearing other potential reasons for this but Rep. Loudermilk did say his committee wanted to interview Paul Irving, Pelosi’s sergeant at arms on Jan 6 who resigned the next day. (The committee has not yet interviewed him)” investigative reporter Julie Kelly said.

“Irving and Michael Stenger, McConnell’s SAA, repeatedly denied requests for National Guardsmen on Jan 6 including on that day.” Julie Kelly said. “As I said, this could relate to something else but since DOJ is involved it is safe to assume a sinister purpose.”

