Deputy Defense Secretary – Who Was on Vacation in Puerto Rico – Was NOT TOLD Lloyd Austin Was Hospitalized When She Assumed His Duties

The hits just keep coming.

In an appalling revelation, the Pentagon on Friday admitted Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday for four days following complications from elective surgery.

Secretary Austin, 70, spent four days in the ICU (intensive care unit) and his deputy had to take over his duties, according to NBC News.

The Pentagon still refuses to reveal details of Lloyd Austin’s health scare. It is unclear what the elective procedure was.

Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks – who was on leave and on vacation in Puerto Rico (and possibly boozing) – had to take over Lloyd Austin’s duties.



Kathleen Hicks

Hicks “has maintained full communication with the DOD staff throughout,” the official said, according to NBC News. “She has monitored DOD’s day-to-day operations and conducted some routine business.”

Lloyd Austin on Saturday released a statement on his secret hospitalization and did not explain his failure to inform Joe Biden or Congress about his hospitalization.

According to CNN, the Deputy Secretary of Defense didn’t even know Lloyd Austin was hospitalized when she assumed his duties.

Peak Biden Regime: A woman who was possibly boozing in Puerto Rico was the US’s principal defense policymaker and advisor amid escalating tensions in the Middle East – and she didn’t even know her superior was hospitalized!

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan was also not informed until Thursday that Lloyd Austin had been hospitalized.

“When the deputy secretary of defense began assuming some of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s responsibilities on January 2, not even she knew that it was because Austin was hospitalized, two defense officials told CNN.” – CNN reported.

“[Hicks,] who was on vacation in Puerto Rico at the time, was not informed of Austin’s hospitalization until the afternoon of January 4, the defense officials said.” the outlet reported.