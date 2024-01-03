Democrat Activist Sues to Remove GOP Rep Scott Perry from Ballot in First Lawsuit to Bar Republican Lawmaker from Running For Office

A Democrat activist filed a lawsuit to remove outgoing Freedom Caucus Chairman Scott Perry (PA) from the 2024 primary ballot.

Rep. Scott Perry has been a target because of his staunch support for Trump.

The legal theories are based on Section 3 of the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment which states public officials who have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the US may be disqualified from public office.

Similar lawsuits have been filed against Trump to bar him from the 2024 ballot.

Perry has not been charged with engaging in insurrection or rebellion against the United States.

“The lawsuit alleges that Perry’s attempts to keep Trump in power after he lost the 2020 election is a violation of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which states that a person who “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” after taking an oath of office to support the U.S. Constitution cannot run for office again.” – Newsweek reported.

Rep Perry’s attorney provided a statement to the Associated Press.

“This lawsuit was filed by a partisan activist who clearly has no regard or understanding of how our Democratic Republic works,” Perry’s lawyer John P. Rowley said. “It is but the latest effort by an extremist to disqualify a duly elected official with whom he disagrees. We are confident the Supreme Court will put an end to this lunacy.”

Recall that after raiding President Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago in August 2022, the Stasi-FBI apprehended Rep. Scott Perry and seized his phone.

“This morning, while traveling with my family, 3 FBI agents visited me and seized my cell phone. They made no attempt to contact my lawyer, who would have made arrangements for them to have my phone if that was their wish. I’m outraged — though not surprised — that the FBI under the direction of Merrick Garland’s DOJ, would seize the phone of a sitting Member of Congress,” Perry said in his statement. “My phone contains info about my legislative and political activities, and personal/private discussions with my wife, family, constituents, and friends. None of this is the government’s business.,” Scott Perry said in a statement in August 2022.