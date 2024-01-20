Dem Rep. Dan Goldman Tries to Lecture Woman Who Lost Her Daughter to Fentanyl and She Schools Him: ‘I’ve Been to the Border Sir, Have You?’ (VIDEO)

New York Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman tried to lecture a woman who lost her daughter to the fentanyl that’s coming across the southern border but she turned the tables and made him look like an idiot, not that it’s very difficult to do that.

She pointed out to him that Border Patrol agents are being forced to make sandwiches for illegal border crossers rather than doing their real jobs.

She also noted that she has been to the border and asks him if he has visited. This was part of hearing on impeaching Alejandro Mayorkas and Goldman actually tells this woman that she is not qualified to be there.

Townhall has a transcript:

Goldman: AT FIRST, I THOUGHT WE WERE AT A GUN VIOLENCE HEARING WERE WE WERE TALKING ABOUT THE REPEATED THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS OF THE TWO MASS SHOOTINGS THAT HAPPEN EVERY DAY. BUT I DO WANT TO JUST GO THROUGH SOME OF THE ACTIONS, TURNING SYMPATHY INTO ACTION. BECAUSE I ASSUME, MS. DUNN, YOU WOULD AGREE — WOULD YOU NOT ? THAT IT WOULD HELP TO STOP THE FENTANYL TRADE AND FENTANYL TRAFFICKING FROM COMING INTO THIS COUNTRY IF WE HAD MORE LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS AT THE BORDER, AND MORE RESOURCES AND TECHNOLOGY TO STOP THE FENTANYL FROM COMING IN. YOU AGREE WITH THAT? Dunn: I DISAGREE WITH THAT, BECAUSE BORDER PATROL IS NOW BEING USED TO MAKE SANDWICHES AND SCREEN PEOPLE AND LET THEM INTO OUR COUNTRY. SO I DISAGREE WITH YOU. Goldman: SO YOU ARE SAYING THAT — SO YOU ARE SAYING THAT YOU ARE UPSET BECAUSE THE BORDER PATROL IS NOT DOING — IS MAKING SANDWICHES, I THINK YOU SAID, SO YOU DON’T THINK IT WOULD BE HELPFUL TO HAVE MORE BORDER PATROL OFFICERS WHO ARE CHARGED WITH STOPPING THE FENTANYL TRADE? Dunn: I WOULD LIKE THE BORDER PATROL TO BE ABLE TO DO THE JOB THAT THEY WERE HIRED TO DO. EVERY BORDER PATROL OFFICER THAT I HAVE SPOKEN TO HAS TOLD ME THAT THEIR HANDS ARE TIED BY THIS ADMINISTRATION AND MR. MAYORKAS. I’VE BEEN TO THE BORDER, SIR. HAVE YOU? HAVE YOU?

Watch the video below:

Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman starts arguing an Angel Mom — whose daughter was killed from fentanyl trafficked across the open border — after she disagrees with him: "Excuse me, I'm asking the questions!" What an absolute disgrace. pic.twitter.com/uiKjPpwTe2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 19, 2024

In this longer version, you really get a sense of how smug and condescending Goldman is to this woman:

Dem Rep Dan Goldman tells mom who lost her daughter to fentanyl: "You don't have the background" to speak on Mayorkas' impeachment. pic.twitter.com/88Ador3Axn — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) January 18, 2024

It’s amazing that Goldman feels comfortable talking to this woman in this way. What is wrong with him?