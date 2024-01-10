Dead Baby Found in Dumpster in Florida

A dead baby was found inside a dumpster in Hollywood, Florida, on Monday.

Hollywood Police officials reported a construction worker found the baby, and an initial forensic report showed the baby had been dead for several days.

Construction worker David Vasquez found the baby after smelling a bad odor stemming from a blue bag in the dumpster.

Vasquez shared, “I went to open the bag. When I opened the bag, I saw the baby, and it was already lifeless because I noticed a bad odor.”

Authorities have not released any names of possible suspects, and an investigation is ongoing.

DEVELOPING: An investigation is underway after, police said, a baby was found dead inside a dumpster in Hollywood. https://t.co/Wz7tUsWGXy — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) January 8, 2024

Per NBC Miami:

Police are investigating after a baby’s body was discovered inside a dumpster in a Hollywood neighborhood Monday morning. The infant’s body was found by a construction worker inside the dumpster in the 1700 block of Rodman Street, just east of U.S. 1, around 8 a.m., Hollywood Police officials said. According to police, the infant was unresponsive. First responders assessed and determined the baby was dead at the scene. It had likely been inside the dumpster for days, officials said. Footage showed the dumpster in a parking lot outside an apartment complex. Detectives had the area closed off and were inspecting the contents.

