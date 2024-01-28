Crazy E. Jean Carroll Accused Several Men of Sexual Abuse Including CBS CEO Les Moonves – Who Also Emphatically Denies Her Accusation

E. Jean Carroll on the cover of New York Magazine in 2019.

For some strange reason – this news DID NOT make any headlines in the mainstream Trump-hating media.

E. Jean Carroll accused several men of sexual assault including a babysitter’s boyfriend. a dentist, a camp counselor, a college day, a boss, and Les Moonves from CBS – and, of course, Donald Trump.

We forgive you if you’ve never heard this before.

The National Pulse reported:

Carroll has claimed to have been assaulted by numerous men other than Donald Trump, including a babysitter’s boyfriend, a dentist, a camp counselor, an unnamed college date, an unnamed boss, and CBS chief executive Les Moonves. Her lawsuit against Trump was funded by Democrat billionaire Reid Hoffman.

We are trying to confirm all of the reported accusations. We know for certain that she accused former CBS CEO Les Moonves of sexual assault.

Moonves “emphatically denies” Carroll’s account.

Here’s what you need to know about E. Jean Carroll, that was previously reported here on The Gateway Pundit. Most of these information were deemed “inadmissible” by the judge per John LeFevre:

  • She couldn’t recall the date, month, season, or year the incident happened
  • She never told anyone about it, despite being publicly obsessed with her own sexuality
  • The dress she claims to have been wearing didn’t exist at the time
  • Her description of the dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman was inaccurate, making her sequence of events impossible
  • Her lawsuit was bankrolled by Jeffrey Epstein pal and Democrat (and Nikki Haley) mega-donor Reid Hoffman
  • Democrats created a law (The Adult Survivors Act in 2022) to enable her lawsuit to proceed
  • Her accusation is the exact plotline of an episode of Law & Order (one of her “favorite shows”)
  • Trump’s Apprentice was also one of her favorite shows
  • She has a history of falsely accusing men of rape, including Les Moonves
  • She told Anderson Cooper, “most people think of rape as being sexy. Think of the fantasies.”
  • She made a career promoting promiscuity, even writing glowingly of sexual assault and naming her cat Vagina

Carroll’s interviews on TV, social media posts, and inconsistent information concerning her allegations should have been enough to throw out any case, but not with Judge Kaplan.

There is no way that this case should have been brought to court. Trump was not even told what month or year the ridiculous story actually took place.

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

