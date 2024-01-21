Country Star Trace Adkins Bashes Vaccine Skepticism, Says “I Don’t Buy All of That Crap, Give Me a Vaccine for Everything” (VIDEO)

Country music star Trace Adkins surprised many fans after bashing vaccine skepticism during his recent appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher.

During the interview, the topic of COVID-19 was brought up, which led Bill Maher to ask Adkins if he was vaccinated, to which Adkins responded, “Yeah.”

Maher followed his question by asking Adkins, “So you didn’t think the vaccine had a chip in it to track you?”

The country star replied, “I just don’t buy all of that crap. I’m like…Give me a vaccine for everything that you’ve got one for. I’ll take them. I’m not scared of that.”

