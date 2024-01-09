Police Shut Down Immigration Scam Used to Keep Illegals in Country

This article originally appeared on WND.com

Victims’ seek special protection from deportation

Under Joe Biden’s policies, illegal aliens have been flooding across America’s southern border – literally by the millions.

It’s to the point that Texas is charging he’s failing to do his constitutional duty to protect the states, and lawmakers there have adopted a law allowing state authorities to arrest individuals who enter the state illegally.

But now the federal government has broken up an immigration scam that focuses on allowing illegals to remain in America.

It’s by having them become “victims” of a crime, so they can apply with Homeland Security for a victim visa that shields them from deportation and lets them work in America.

The Washington Times documented the details.

“The fraudsters charged $10,000 per robbery and gave the store owners a heads-up and a cut of the money to use their businesses in the scam,” the report explained. “The supposed victims would then report the crimes to the police and file paperwork to be deemed part of the investigation. They would use that paperwork to file applications with Homeland Security…”

Emilio Gonzalez, formerly the chief of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, told the Times, “This is a new level of immigration fraud.”

The report said so far eight robberies have been linked to the scheme and another 11 are being investigated. Confirmed scam components include a sandwich shop in Kentucky, a smoke shop in Pennsylvania and three liquor stores in Massachusetts, the report said.

The “schemers” already asked local police to certify them as victims for visa purposes, it said.

The report said Rambhai Patel, 36, and Balwinder Singh, 39, were under arrest on charges of conspiracy to commit visa fraud, and one participant has become a cooperating witness, the FBI reported.

The victims visa program was set up to let authorities keep illegals in the U.S. for the purpose of investigating or prosecuting serious crimes, the report said.

Gonzalz said, ““if you’re going to fake a stickup at the 7-Eleven to give somebody a U visa, why do you do it? Because it works .This administration needs to take immigration fraud seriously. Prosecute to the full extent of the law.”

The report explained authorities got wind of the operation because Patel had been seen talking with some of the “purported victims” both before and after the crimes.

“Agents also figured out that one of the men flown in to conduct the robbery paid more for his plane ticket than he stole from the store,” the report added.

The report noted others seeking that special protection simply make up crimes.

“The Eden Prairie Police Department in Minnesota grew suspicious after finding a pattern of reports of Somali men approaching and attacking Hispanic people from behind. A common link was Yuridia Hernandez Linares, an illegal immigrant from Mexico who first reported an armed robbery by Somali men in 2015,” the report said. “She applied for a U visa and then went to work selling her how-to guide to others.”

