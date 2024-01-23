Conservative Playwright David Mamet Says ‘Trump Was the Best President Since Abraham Lincoln’ And Predicts He’ll Win the 2024 Election (VIDEO)

David Mamet is one of America’s greatest living playwrights and he is also a conservative. He wasn’t always a man of the right, but he went through a political transformation in the 2010s.

Mamet is a big fan of Donald Trump and he recently talked about it with a member of the press.

You have to give Mamet credit. He works in an incredibly leftist field, but it doesn’t cause him to censor himself at all. He speaks what he believes fearlessly.

Hollywood in Toto has details:

Once Mamet penned his infamous 2008 Village Voice piece entitled, “Why I Am No Longer a ‘Brain-Dead Liberal,” Hollywood and the Left viewed him differently… That means his recent comments at unHerd.com won’t do serious damage to his Hollywood career. Said damage was already baked in… His take on so-called “hate speech” “…who gets to say what counts as hate speech? That’s where the power is. […] The most terrible thing in the world was the idea that there were certain crimes which are hate crimes. The question is not what did the person do, but what do we think about their motives in regard to certain societal norms which we have today.” It’s his comments about Trump, the GOP’s likely presidential candidate, which might cause even liberals willing to give Mamet the benefit of the doubt pause, if not indigestion. Trump was the best president since Abraham Lincoln. […] He brought peace to the Middle East. He closed the border. He made us an energy exporter. He had the best rating among African Americans of any president ever…. And the country was at peace and prosperous in the world. All of a sudden, he gets kicked out. And the world is a mess. But because the liberals cannot defend their position, all they can do is indict Trump….

David Mamet: Why Trump Will Win In 2024 Full interview: https://t.co/0r9xr7agis pic.twitter.com/Rxq0HpOK0l — Anita Miller (@FoxNewsMom) January 22, 2024

Mamet makes a great case for Trump. Perhaps Trump should reach out to him.